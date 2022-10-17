Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sdpb.org
Legislature needed for taxing, sales structure if IM 27 passes
South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults, again. But the ballot measure does not approve the sale of the plant. It all goes back to November of last year. Cannabis reform activists were waiting on the South Dakota Supreme Court to...
sdpb.org
With elections approaching the future of state-tribal reconciliation remains in question
There is a long road ahead regarding reconciliation between South Dakota’s government and the states tribes, and this could play a factor in the coming election. While attending a recent Sioux Falls rotary club meeting, South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith was faced with a question about reconciliation with the state’s tribes.
sdpb.org
South Dakota voter registration deadline fast approaching
Monday is the deadline to register as a South Dakota voter in the upcoming midterm elections. The governorship and two seats in Washington DC, among other positions, are up for vote in November. Election Day is November eighth and absentee voting is already underway in South Dakota. Janna Farley is...
sdpb.org
Juvenile Justice requires behavioral healthcare
This summer a legislative study on Juvenile Justice has focused heavily on keeping kids in school to prevent them from turning to crime. The committee has also focused on mental health problems and the severe dearth of treatment in South Dakota. At the committee’s meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, at...
sdpb.org
Wisdom from our elders, plus remembering Gov. Harvey Wollman
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Surgeons recently performed the one-millionth organ transplant since the 1950s when it was introduced. SDPB's C.J. Keene looks at the status of organ donations in South Dakota and talks to families and transplant doctors who advocate for more people to register as organ donors.
sdpb.org
Johnson, Duprel to meet Thursday night in SDPB's House debate
South Dakota’s two candidates for the U.S. House will square off Thursday night in the race’s only debate. SDPB is hosting the debate between incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson and his challenger, Libertarian Collin Duprel. The race does not have a Democratic candidate. The debate will be televised live...
sdpb.org
HS Football 9-Man and 11B Round One Playoff Results
The high school football playoffs began on Thursday night in South Dakota for all three classes of 9-man and 11B. South Dakota's top three classes wrapped up their regular schedule on Thursday as well. Here are all of the scores from the first round of the post-season. The quarterfinal round...
Comments / 1