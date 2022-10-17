Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Surgeons recently performed the one-millionth organ transplant since the 1950s when it was introduced. SDPB's C.J. Keene looks at the status of organ donations in South Dakota and talks to families and transplant doctors who advocate for more people to register as organ donors.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO