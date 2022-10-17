Read full article on original website
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
Vanderburgh County Indiana Road Closed After Truck Becomes Stuck in Tunnel
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a road on the north side of the county has been closed after a truck got stuck passing through the tunnel of a railroad overpass. Too Tall To Fit. It appears, based on the photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via...
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th
Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
Law Enforcement Agencies + Community Organizations Hosting Safe Trick or Treating Event in Evansville
Halloween is almost here and that means one thing and one thing only - trick-or-treating! You can join several area law enforcement agencies and local community organizations for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience. In The "Olden Days" of Trick-or-Treating. This may date me a bit, but when I was...
What’s Black & White and Adoptable in Newburgh, IN? Molly, Poppy, & Pascha [WHS Pets of the Week]
Meet Molly. Molly is a pit mix that has been at the WHS for a little while now and is ready for her forever home! The BEST part about Miss Molly McMutt is that she is housetrained! She's four years old so she still lots of life left but old enough that she's settled down and doesn't have the puppy energy and habits. She doesn't care for cats so a home without feline friends would be best. She's awfully cute with her big doe eyes and sweet smile.
Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away
Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.
Shy Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Someone Special to Rescue Him [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m a Guppy–a one-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the VHS! Clocking in at 176 days, I’m currently one of our longest-dog residents here. I know what you're thinking, “Guppy, what’s the hold-up? You are so cute and charming!” Well, here’s the scoop: I’m nervous around strangers and need someone patient and dog-savvy. Also, not a fan of cats and am unsure of how to handle myself around children. If those things aren’t a dealbreaker, then I’m the perfect pup for you! I’m gentle while taking treats, love to go on car rides, and am very loving with the people I’ve come to know! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, vaccinations, AND heartworm treatment.
Trunk-or-Treat Events in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Trunk-or-treating has quickly become every parent's favorite way to do Halloween trick-or-reating. With most of these events being held in public locations like fire and police stations, churches, and other well-known organizations in the area, it's a no-brainer when it comes to both safety and fu. Owensboro-Philpot. Dawson Baptist Church...
You Can Go Trick or Treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville
The annual tradition of trick or treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana continues in 2022. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
What’s That Nasty Smell in My Sinus Cavity? A Kentucky Doctor Explains.
I have a sinus infection. I feel fine, by the way. I am not congested. My head doesn't hurt. I don't have any drainage issues going on. I'm perfectly okay except for this REALLY gross smell all up in my nose and head. I feel like I can smell my brain.
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Finally Back in Evansville Area
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are officially back!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. However, this year, they are out a little earlier...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
Evansville Indiana Northside Restaurant Closes Its Doors Just 15 Months After Opening
We're sad to report that another Evansville area restaurant has made the tough decision to close its doors. We reported back in January of 2021 that a longtime Evansville restaurant was closing its doors. Iwataya Japanese Restaurant closed up shop on its North Kentucky Avenue location after twenty years of serving sushi and other Japanese cuisines to the community.
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
There’s a Fun Halloween Costume Contest for Dogs in McLean County, KY
McLean County businesswoman Natalie Hardin walked into PetSmart a few days ago and noticed that the store was selling a bunch of Halloween costumes for dogs. That's when the idea hit her- like a big rawhide bone right upside the head. LOL! She immediately thought, "We need to have a costume contest for dogs in Sacramento!" And, well, guess what? They're going to.
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022
Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
ABOUT
