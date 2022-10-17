Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
wsiu.org
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wjol.com
IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to be aware of deer while driving. It is deer mating season, which means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Last year, there were more than 14-thousand crashes involving deer in Illinois. Over 42-percent took place in October, November and December. Cook County had the most deer related crashes in 2021 with 493.
Parts of Indiana See Snow in October
Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!. Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
953wiki.com
Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky Under Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch until October 18 at 10:00AM EDT by NWS Louisville KY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
