Related
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
The best Christmas movies on Netflix
Here are the best Christmas movies on Netflix — watch classic festive fare and fresh originals this holiday season.
digitalspy.com
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
12tomatoes.com
Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel
If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Trailer Teases Ralphie’s Return
Peter Billingsley stars in the follow-up film to the Christmas classic we didn’t know we needed. Ho, ho, ho––the Christmas season just got more exciting! HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the 1983 film that is a cult classic to fans everywhere.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Hallmark’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas Premier Date, Details and Preview [WATCH]
Every year, I look forward to the official start of the holiday season. For me, and many others, that official start involves the Hallmark channel's Countdown to Christmas. I know, the movies can be a little predictable, and at times a little cheesy, but I love all of them. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you I watch the Hallmark channel nonstop through Christmas day.
Chicago was named a Top 5 Great Family Vacation Destination
Amazing beaches, incredible food, and brilliant museums are you shocked Chicago was named one five best places to take your family on a vacation? We are not shocked, here is what separates Chicago from other cities when it comes to family-friendly fun!. According to the article Great American Family Vacation...
Inside Pulse
Carrie and Black Christmas arrive on 4K UHD in December
Are you trying to figure out the best gift for a horror fan this holiday season? Don’t think too hard because Scream Factory is putting out 4K UHD sets for both Carrie and Black Christmas. Both films are legendary scares from the ’70s. Carrie is about what can go extremely wrong at a high school dance. Carrie isn’t a normal teenage girl and the bullies at her school are going to learn of her secret talents before the school year is through. From the maker of the family favorite A Christmas Story comes the darkest film about the holiday: Black Christmas. The girls at the sorority are getting ready for the holiday break. Someone wants them to stay on campus when they sneak into their house and does an anti-Santa visit. Both films are star studded with everyone from John Saxon to Sissy Spacek on the screen. Now you can see even more of the educational nightmares in both films. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
Holiday World’s ‘Halloween in the Sky’ Drone Show Features Spectacular 2023 Announcement
If you are like me, you are probably wondering where summer went, and now it's almost November. There is a silver lining though, Holiday World has some fall family fun going on, plus a special announcement!. Featuring Fall Family Fun. The SCAREbnb funhouse. which features Marilyn's Mansion, Dracula's Den, Frankenstein's...
Christmas with You: release date, cast, plot, trailer for the Netflix holiday movie
Tis the season for holiday movies, and Netflix has a heartwarming new movie to help get you in the holiday spirit. It seems like everyone is making holiday movies these days, and Netflix Christmas movies are always entertaining and full of big name celebrities, like this year's Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan.
You Can Watch the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials on TV This Year – But There’s a Catch
For years it was a tradition for many of us at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas to gather around the TV and watch the classic, holiday-themed specials starring Charlie Brown and his friends. There's It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at Halloween, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at, well, Thanksgiving, obviously, and A Charlie Brown Christmas in December featuring what may be one of the most pathetic, yet adorable in its own weird way, Christmas trees in the history of holiday entertainment. There was a time when watching those shows was easy. You simply found out when they were going to air on a network, then tuned in. The end. That's not the case this year as the specials will not be running on any of the four major networks. But, you will have the opportunity to watch them, it will just take a few extra steps.
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch
Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
