Indiana State

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One

The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel

If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
INDIANA STATE
'A Christmas Story' Sequel Trailer Teases Ralphie's Return

Peter Billingsley stars in the follow-up film to the Christmas classic we didn’t know we needed. Ho, ho, ho––the Christmas season just got more exciting! HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the 1983 film that is a cult classic to fans everywhere.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere

As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Hallmark's 2022 Countdown to Christmas Premier Date, Details and Preview [WATCH]

Every year, I look forward to the official start of the holiday season. For me, and many others, that official start involves the Hallmark channel's Countdown to Christmas. I know, the movies can be a little predictable, and at times a little cheesy, but I love all of them. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you I watch the Hallmark channel nonstop through Christmas day.
Chicago was named a Top 5 Great Family Vacation Destination

Amazing beaches, incredible food, and brilliant museums are you shocked Chicago was named one five best places to take your family on a vacation? We are not shocked, here is what separates Chicago from other cities when it comes to family-friendly fun!. According to the article Great American Family Vacation...
CHICAGO, IL
Carrie and Black Christmas arrive on 4K UHD in December

Are you trying to figure out the best gift for a horror fan this holiday season? Don’t think too hard because Scream Factory is putting out 4K UHD sets for both Carrie and Black Christmas. Both films are legendary scares from the ’70s. Carrie is about what can go extremely wrong at a high school dance. Carrie isn’t a normal teenage girl and the bullies at her school are going to learn of her secret talents before the school year is through. From the maker of the family favorite A Christmas Story comes the darkest film about the holiday: Black Christmas. The girls at the sorority are getting ready for the holiday break. Someone wants them to stay on campus when they sneak into their house and does an anti-Santa visit. Both films are star studded with everyone from John Saxon to Sissy Spacek on the screen. Now you can see even more of the educational nightmares in both films. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:
CALIFORNIA STATE
You Can Watch the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials on TV This Year – But There's a Catch

For years it was a tradition for many of us at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas to gather around the TV and watch the classic, holiday-themed specials starring Charlie Brown and his friends. There's It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at Halloween, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at, well, Thanksgiving, obviously, and A Charlie Brown Christmas in December featuring what may be one of the most pathetic, yet adorable in its own weird way, Christmas trees in the history of holiday entertainment. There was a time when watching those shows was easy. You simply found out when they were going to air on a network, then tuned in. The end. That's not the case this year as the specials will not be running on any of the four major networks. But, you will have the opportunity to watch them, it will just take a few extra steps.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch

Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
ATLANTA, GA
