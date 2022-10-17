Are you trying to figure out the best gift for a horror fan this holiday season? Don’t think too hard because Scream Factory is putting out 4K UHD sets for both Carrie and Black Christmas. Both films are legendary scares from the ’70s. Carrie is about what can go extremely wrong at a high school dance. Carrie isn’t a normal teenage girl and the bullies at her school are going to learn of her secret talents before the school year is through. From the maker of the family favorite A Christmas Story comes the darkest film about the holiday: Black Christmas. The girls at the sorority are getting ready for the holiday break. Someone wants them to stay on campus when they sneak into their house and does an anti-Santa visit. Both films are star studded with everyone from John Saxon to Sissy Spacek on the screen. Now you can see even more of the educational nightmares in both films. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

