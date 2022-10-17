ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

wdrb.com

Bret Michaels to rock out at French Lick Resort in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Poison, to Rock of Love and now to French Lick. Bret Michaels is coming to town. His "Nothin' But a Good Vibe - Valentine's Parti-Gras" will be at the resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The former Poison frontman will play in the new French...
FRENCH LICK, IN
bcdemocrat.com

OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County

Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jack Ray Hinkle Jr

Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th

Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
OWENSBORO, KY
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull

Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
INDIANA STATE
1077 WRKR

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
KISS 106

Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student

When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
OWENSBORO, KY
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
COLUMBUS, IN
