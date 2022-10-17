Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Bret Michaels to rock out at French Lick Resort in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Poison, to Rock of Love and now to French Lick. Bret Michaels is coming to town. His "Nothin' But a Good Vibe - Valentine's Parti-Gras" will be at the resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The former Poison frontman will play in the new French...
Register Here to Win Tickets to See KY Native Jack Harlow in Concert in Louisville
Judy Garland famously said it in The Wizard of Oz, and Jack Harlow knows those five little words are true - "there's no place like home." The young rapper, singer, and songwriter is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and he just announced a special one-night-only concert in his hometown. Keep reading to find out how to win tickets.
Reid’s Orchard says farewell to Apple Festival after 37 years
Reid's Orchard is celebrating what they call the end of an era. Since 1986, Kathy and Bill Reid have hosted the Apple Festival. Now 37 years later they are saying goodbye.
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County
Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs Hotel
There are many secrets and mysteries associated with West Baden Springs Hotel, but one of the sweetest ones can be found in the library. So well hidden, in plain site, these secrets could take several visits to uncover.
wevv.com
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
Inspirational Day of Giving: Donation Milestone for St. Jude at Fall Fest in Owensboro
Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there was something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! Here's a look back at what was a beautiful day of giving. The 5th Annual Car, Truck & Bike...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
wamwamfm.com
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th
Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
hancockclarion.com
Seriously injured survivors; Charles and Joanne Duncan, and granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright
It has been just over a year since Charles & Joanne Duncan and their granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright, were seriously injured in a wreck on Thursday afternoon, Oct 14, 2021 in Hawesville. Charles “Chucky” Duncan was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with Brookyn sitting in the middle seat and Joanne...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
spectrumnews1.com
A sweet treat: McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme at 9 locations in and around Louisville in latest experiment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme. McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its...
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Suspected Witch Who was Burned Alive Believed to Haunt Kentucky Woods
It's human nature to fear things we don't understand. Throughout history, there have been countless examples of horrific atrocities committed in the name of ignorance and misunderstanding. Instead of searching for answers and keeping a positive, open mind, we have always found it easier to ignore, dislike, hate, persecute or...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2