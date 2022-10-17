Read full article on original website
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022
The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue. They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged. Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage. We don’t know if...
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
Grayville Woman Jailed by Carmi PD Wednesday Evening
A Grayville woman is free on bond following her arrest by Carmi Police Wednesday evening. It was just after 8pm when Carmi law enforcement pulled over 29 year old Grayville resident Sarah Brines near East Main Street at the Wabash River bridge. During the stop, it was revealed Brines was allegedly driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and processed at the White County Jail. She would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and a half later and is now awaiting a court date.
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire [WATCH]
One day after a massive, three-alarm fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse, drone footage captured by an Evansville resident gives us an incredible look at the damage it created. Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning. Firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) arrived on...
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Two Arrested On White County Warrants
The White County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals turned themselves in on White County Warrants. On Tuesday October 18th, 56 year old James Nuckolls of Griffin Indiana arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. He met with Officer George Spencer who ran Nuckolls information to verify the warrant. Nuckolls was wanted for Failure to Appear for Unauthorized Videotaping. Bail amount listed on the warrant was $5,000 of which $500 cash had to be paid. Nuckolls was booked in the White County Jail and bonded out about an hour later. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th at 9:00 a.m.
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
