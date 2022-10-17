“Put our flag among the best in the world”- Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza says the journey is not done yet after the win vs Ireland; Netizens loved his knock

The Rugby World Cup has seen thrilling matches and heartbreaking injuries so far and the tournament continues this weekend with the final pool round.The latest injury hit for the tournament has been France’s scrum half Laure Sansus who ruptured her ACL against England. The number nine was planning to retire after the World Cup and so it is a gutting end to a glittering career.France will have to face Fiji without her with Pauline Bourdon in line to start. The other match in their pool, Pool C, will see England take on South Africa where the Red Roses will be...

1 DAY AGO