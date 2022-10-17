“Put our flag among the best in the world”- Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza says the journey is not done yet after the win vs Ireland; Netizens loved his knock

Read full article on original website
Ireland keep T20 World Cup hopes alive after thrilling defeat of Scotland
A remarkable innings of 72 off 32 balls from Curtis Campher rescued Ireland from the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup, carried them to a dramatic victory over Scotland in Hobart and blew their first-round group wide open. Scotland’s 176 for five, led by Michael Jones’s 55-ball 86,...
Josh Hazlewood: ‘I hardly watch any cricket. Do I like it? I like playing it’
A smile plays upon the edges of Josh Hazlewood’s mouth. This, to be clear, is not a fleeting reaction to some momentary amusement, but a more or less permanent feature. Over the course of a couple of conversations, one in Canberra and the other a few days later in Brisbane, it is almost always there – the smile of a man who seems to have cracked the T20 code.
mailplus.co.uk
Playing Livingstone at No 7 would give England their best chance of lifting the World Cup
The T20 World Cup is an enjoyable tournament. It's short and sharp and doesn't drag on forever like some do. Australia is a great venue for it, too, even if it's a bit chilly right now. The last tournament in the UAE last year was decided to a large extent by the toss because of the dew that affected the second innings. But that should not happen this time and teams can win batting first in this World Cup.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
BBC
T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to boost qualification hopes
West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe...
What is England’s route to the Rugby World Cup final?
The Rugby World Cup has seen thrilling matches and heartbreaking injuries so far and the tournament continues this weekend with the final pool round.The latest injury hit for the tournament has been France’s scrum half Laure Sansus who ruptured her ACL against England. The number nine was planning to retire after the World Cup and so it is a gutting end to a glittering career.France will have to face Fiji without her with Pauline Bourdon in line to start. The other match in their pool, Pool C, will see England take on South Africa where the Red Roses will be...
Cricket-Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title
Oct 20 (Reuters) - For a side used to tumultuous build-ups Pakistan look unusually settled ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they launch their bid for a second title with a Super 12 showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday.
Cricket-Afridi sends signal with toe-crusher before rain plays spoilsport
MELBOURNE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rain in Brisbane poured cold water on the final batches of warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup but a fit-again Shaheen Afridi's trademark arms-aloft celebration lifted spirits in the Pakistan camp on Wednesday.
Cricket-Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence
MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Defending champions Australia have had a patchy buildup to their T20 World Cup defence but few would dare underestimate Aaron Finch's men when they flick the switch to tournament mode this week.
Sporting News
France World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on French national football team roster for Qatar
France will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia. Their star-studded side will be confident of another good run at the tournament but must be wary of a recent trend that's seen past winners fail to escape their group.
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
England’s Topley out of T20 World Cup because of injury
PERTH, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury on Wednesday, three days before the team’s opening match. He was replaced in the squad by fellow left-armer Tymal Mills. Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on...
ESPN
Lionel Messi picks Brazil, France as World Cup favourites
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time. Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to...
