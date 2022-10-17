Sidney Crosby is dangerous enough on his own. But after a loss? On tilt? And off to one of the better starts of his illustrious career, no less?. Sid the Kid and the ornery Penguins will make their lone visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, and arrive on the heels of a 6-3 defeat to the Oilers in Edmonton less than 24 hours ago. Pittsburgh took the role of a spectator as a 3-1 lead was erased in the second period, with the northerners putting up a franchise-record 26 shots as part of a five-goal spree.

