FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 1st Star of the Week
Sabres alternate captain became 1st defenseman in NHL history to open season with goals in 5 straight games. With his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Heika's Take: Despite loss, Stars can build off game against Bruins
BOSTON - All losses are bad in the NHL, but some losses aren't as bad as others. The Stars lost a 3-1 game to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, but it came on the second night of a road back-to-back and with Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup with an upper body injury.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
NHL
POST-GAME: Rallying cries
EDMONTON, AB - Come together and correct course. After the Oilers looked to have lost their footing in the first period after Zach Hyman gave them the lead 4:36 into the frame, it took a team meeting between periods in the dressing room to spark a heroic effort that would require every Oilers player to contribute in their own way.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
The young netminder, who played college hockey at BU, looks to go 5-0-0 There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University.
NHL
Capitals score six, end Devils winning streak at three
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alex Ovechkin scored during a four-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Prudential Center on Monday. Nick Jensen, Garnet Hathaway and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 38 saves in his first win for the Capitals (4-3-0).
NHL
'BE HARD ON HIM'
Sidney Crosby is dangerous enough on his own. But after a loss? On tilt? And off to one of the better starts of his illustrious career, no less?. Sid the Kid and the ornery Penguins will make their lone visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, and arrive on the heels of a 6-3 defeat to the Oilers in Edmonton less than 24 hours ago. Pittsburgh took the role of a spectator as a 3-1 lead was erased in the second period, with the northerners putting up a franchise-record 26 shots as part of a five-goal spree.
NHL
Sharks Reverse Retro jersey inspires artist's ultra California drawing
Chicken K, who produces digital drawings during games, shares work on social media. Maybe the most California hockey art piece you'll see this season was created by a Chicken. Not an actual chicken, of course, but a SoCal-based artist who goes by the pen name Chicken K. The digital drawing,...
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
NHL
Kessel sets NHL ironman record in Golden Knights win against Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Phil Kessel played his 990th consecutive NHL game, breaking the record held by Keith Yandle, and scored his 400th goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday. "Isn't that ironic how it works out," Golden...
NHL
Prospect Report: Lalonde earned contract with impressive training camp
Plus: Monsters off to solid start, prospects around the world, and an Alexandre Texier update. In the end, it seems Nolan Lalonde was destined to be a goalie. Like most Canadian kids, he grew up around hockey in Kingston, Ontario, and was on the ice at a young age in a family that played the game.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
NHL
Caps Double Up Devils, 6-3
For the third time in a span of four games, the Capitals erupted for four goals in a single period on Monday night against the Devils in New Jersey. The Caps needed their first two four-goal periods to erase multi-goal deficits in comeback victories, but their Monday night outburst in Newark broke open a 1-1 game in the middle period, spurring them to a 6-3 victory, their first on the road this season.
