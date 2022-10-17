Read full article on original website
Defense slowing down South Carolina
In many ways, Texas A&M football has found itself reflective of South Carolina’s season. Both SEC teams seemed to fall short of high expectations halfway through their season. Both teams have offenses trying to find their identities and defenses leading the charge. The Gamecocks’ offense brought in a strong...
Battle of the maroon, Pt. 2: The Gamecocks
In its second battle of the maroon this season, Texas A&M is set to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Columbia, S.C. Both teams are coming off a bye week following a high-stakes game in Week 6 with the Aggies facing then-No. 1, now-No. 6 Alabama and falling just short and the Gamecocks toppling then-No. 13, now-No. 19 Kentucky. The Saturday contest will test how a bye week affects a team’s momentum heading into the back half of the season.
Bouncing back on offense
Following its bye week, Texas A&M football resumes conference play at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a road matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. As is the case with every bitter rivalry, Saturday’s game affords A&M the chance to make a statement following a slow 3-3 start to the season.
A&M Target Marvin Burks Jr. Sets Commitment Date
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher updates Haynes King's status and progress, talks South Carolina challenge
Texas A&M was off on Saturday. The Aggies are a disappointing 3-3 on the season and will open the 2nd half of their 2022 campaign with a road game at South Carolina on Saturday night. During his weekly media availability Monday, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the bye week for...
Men’s tennis finds succes at ITA Regional Tournament
Texas A&M men’s tennis competed in both the duos and singles draws of the ITA Texas Regional Tournament between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, and junior Pierce Rollins was the last player standing for A&M, falling in the finals of the singles tournament. Rollins faced three ranked opponents as...
Aggies to take on ranked Texas, Indiana
The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team is set to take on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Oct. 21. Ranked 20th in the preseason, the maroon and...
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
A&M Club Swim team sweeps home competition
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Texas A&M Club Swim team toppled seven competing college club teams at the home invitational, taking 1,781 points and winning first place in both the men’s and women’s brackets to open the season. The Oct. 15 invitational at the A&M Recreation Center set...
Analysis: The state of our university
On Sept. 28, President M. Katherine Banks took the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center stage and delivered the annual State of the University Address. This broad speech covered many facets of Texas A&M’s recent successes and future plans, from the installation of Aggie Park to the announcement of the new Aplin Center.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Faculty senate reaffirms support for diversity and inclusion amid lawsuit
During its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Texas A&M Faculty Senate passed a resolution endorsing diversity programs such as A&M’s ACES Plus Fellowship, designed to attract more underrepresented minority faculty. The program has recently been the target of a lawsuit by University of Texas professor Richard Lowery for alleged discrimination.
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances - KRHD asks the big questions about Bryan's future
KBTX.com
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
No Action Taken
The initial decision to exclude the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, as an early voting location for the November 2022 election was decided by the Brazos County Commissioners Court — followed by four months of delays, deliberation and discomfort. The MSC, part of Precinct 3, will be replaced by the College Station City Hall located across Texas Avenue from Texas A&M’s campus.
KBTX.com
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
Local government jurisdictions: explained
This year’s local elections will place decisions such as the future of the Northgate District, implementation of rental property inspections and future city construction projects in the hands of voters. Local elections have the most direct impact on the communities in which they take place, but young people such as students are much less likely to vote in them.
Research survey gauges need for Latinx Center for Hispanic students
The Latinx Center Research Task Force Survey was sent to students on Oct. 6, and the survey will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The survey results will be used to help determine the need for additional spaces and resources for Hispanic students at Texas A&M. The survey gauges if there...
KBTX.com
C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind. For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.
