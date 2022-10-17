ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies

The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise

Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet

In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
TODAY.com

See a young Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of ‘Halloween’ in these 70s-era photos

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers

In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
thedigitalfix.com

Halloween Ends ending explained

Halloween Ends ending explained. Halloween Ends is a drastic departure from the Halloween movies you’re used to. OK, that’s not exactly true. Halloween III, VI, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel are probably a bit more out there, but in terms of the David Gordon Green movies, this is a weird one.
theplaylist.net

‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]

We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
DoYouRemember?

Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos

Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Decider.com

Who Is Corey Cunningham in ‘Halloween Ends’? Meet Michael Myers’ Protégée

There’s a new villain terrorizing Haddonfield in Halloween Ends, and horror fans are mad about it. Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell, isn’t a serial killer in the same way Michael Myers is a serial killer—he’s a cool serial killer. Myers, now an old man, has always been described as “pure evil.” He’s not someone you sympathize with. And he’s certainly not someone you lust after.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
ComicBook

Halloween Stars Danielle Harris, Scout Taylor-Compton Review Halloween Ends: "Where's Michael?"

Warning: this story contains Halloween Ends spoilers. Halloween scream queens Danielle Harris and Scout Taylor-Compton reviewed Halloween Ends, critiquing the lack of Michael Myers in the final sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. Ends is the third film in director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, and is the last time Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role of Laurie Strode. The actresses — who starred together in Rob Zombie's rebooted 2007 Halloween and its 2009 sequel Halloween II — shared their thoughts in a candid conversation on the latest episode of their Talk Scary to Me podcast.

