Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet
In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Hangs with Sylvester Stallone for Pumpkin Carving: 'Happy Halloween'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are gearing up for the spooky season — and the action movie icons are certainly equipped with the proper tools!. On Tuesday, the Terminator star reunited with his Expendables cast mate, sharing a picture of the duo posing next to each other for a pumpkin carving session for their Halloween celebration.
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
‘Halloween Ends’ Ending Explained: The Last ‘Halloween’ Movie Delivers a Gruesome, Definitive Death
After over four decades of playing a game of cat and mouse, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are facing off one more time in Halloween Ends, which opened in theaters and began streaming on Peacock Premium today. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third and final film...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
TODAY.com
See a young Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of ‘Halloween’ in these 70s-era photos
Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss
Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
Halloween Ends director addresses a controversial Michael Myers decision
David Gordon Green talks his approach to Michael Myers
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends ending explained
Halloween Ends ending explained. Halloween Ends is a drastic departure from the Halloween movies you’re used to. OK, that’s not exactly true. Halloween III, VI, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel are probably a bit more out there, but in terms of the David Gordon Green movies, this is a weird one.
theplaylist.net
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Who Is Corey Cunningham in ‘Halloween Ends’? Meet Michael Myers’ Protégée
There’s a new villain terrorizing Haddonfield in Halloween Ends, and horror fans are mad about it. Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell, isn’t a serial killer in the same way Michael Myers is a serial killer—he’s a cool serial killer. Myers, now an old man, has always been described as “pure evil.” He’s not someone you sympathize with. And he’s certainly not someone you lust after.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Makes Sure To Be Good Mom After Allegedly Giving Away Family Dog
Olivia Wilde may not love the family dog, but she sure loves her children. The actress was spotted being a good mom Tuesday on the heels of reports she upset the family by allegedly getting rid of the family pooch, Gordon, to spend more time with Harry Styles. Olivia was...
ComicBook
Halloween Stars Danielle Harris, Scout Taylor-Compton Review Halloween Ends: "Where's Michael?"
Warning: this story contains Halloween Ends spoilers. Halloween scream queens Danielle Harris and Scout Taylor-Compton reviewed Halloween Ends, critiquing the lack of Michael Myers in the final sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. Ends is the third film in director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, and is the last time Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role of Laurie Strode. The actresses — who starred together in Rob Zombie's rebooted 2007 Halloween and its 2009 sequel Halloween II — shared their thoughts in a candid conversation on the latest episode of their Talk Scary to Me podcast.
Comments / 0