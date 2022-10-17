Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
No. 22 A&M women’s swimming and diving falls short against No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
On Friday, Oct. 21, Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving made the road trip to the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin to participate in a dual meet against two ranked foes in Texas and Indiana. The Aggies lost both matchups, losing to Texas 209-89 and to Indiana 200-100.
Battalion Texas AM
‘Dig Pink, Beat Kentucky’
Texas A&M volleyball swept Kentucky in its first match of a two-game series in front of a lively crowd of pink and maroon during the “Dig Pink” match on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Aggies entered the weekend 2-6 in conference play, with a six-game losing streak they hoped to snap in a match with SEC powerhouse Kentucky. With an energetic crowd filling Reed Arena in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a persistently gritty group of girls on the court, the team was able to take all three sets against the Wildcats.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M falls 30-24 to South Carolina for third consecutive loss
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against South Carolina. A full recap will follow after the postgame press conference and will be linked here when available. Texas A&M football sunk to 3-4 with a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22, in...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies maintain losing streak with loss to Arkansas
Texas A&M fought closely and lost to Arkansas in a five-set battle, 3-2, on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky hit an astonishing 28 kills and 16 digs. The most on the team in both statistical categories, both marks were career highs for the young star Lednicky. The...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M women’s golf hits the road to Georgia
The No. 5-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is headed to the East Lake Cup competition in Atlanta, Oct. 24-26. The Aggies are coming off a fifth-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Four of last season’s match play participants from the 2022 NCAA Championships will be featured at the East Lake Cup competition.
Battalion Texas AM
5 players to look for in Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina
The quest for redemption continues for Texas A&M football. With the Aggies’ 3-3 start to the season, the matchup against South Carolina is crucial as A&M looks to extend its win streak to 9-0 over the Gamecocks. The maroon and white will hit the turf against South Carolina on...
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M Men’s Volleyball Fall College Classic
On Saturday, the Texas A&M Men’s Club Volleyball team will host the Fall College Classic at the West Campus Recreation Center beginning at 8 a.m. The Oct. 22 non-conference tournament will include 28 teams, including teams from Texas Tech, University of Texas and Rice University. A&M’s A Team will play at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 2:25 p.m., on Court 1; B Team will play at 8:55 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Court 2. Bracket play will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M soccer picks up a road point in 1-1 draw to No. 21 South Carolina
The Texas A&M soccer team played to a 1-1 draw on the road against No. 21 South Carolina Thursday, Oct. 10, at Stone Stadium in Columbia, S.C. The maroon and white picked up another point on the road that could come to be crucial for its chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament. The Aggies’ lone goal came from sophomore midfielder Quinn Cornog in the 21st minute. South Carolina received its goal from sophomore forward Payton Patrick in the 59th minute.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie men's golf headed to Georgia after setting records, sweeping SEC awards
The Texas A&M men’s golf team will head to Alpharetta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 21, to compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational after setting tournament records at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The tournament will take place on Oct. 21-23, at the 7,017-yard, par-72 Golf Club of...
Battalion Texas AM
Student groups, Fort Worth mayor urge students to vote
Texas A&M student organizations and the mayor of Fort Worth encourage students to get out the vote. Ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections, Texas Aggie Democrats have done plenty of work to encourage students to vote. Political science senior Victoria Fajardo, secretary of Texas Aggie Democrats said her organization...
Battalion Texas AM
When the voting gets tough, the tough get voting
With the Texas gubernatorial election rapidly approaching, Texas A&M students weigh in on who, if anybody, they are planning to vote for. On Nov. 8, residents all across the state of Texas will be able to vote for state governor, which Greg Abbott has held since 2015. This election, his name will be joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’ Rourke, Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios, Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and two write-in candidates on the ballot. In regards to this election, A&M students, regardless of their organizational affiliation, speak only for their plans, not those of any group of people.
Battalion Texas AM
Student housing to increase on Northgate
Northgate housing options are being expanded due to the population increase. The Northgate area is expanding its living quarters by bringing in the newest housing complex, The Rev. This specific complex is already in the process of moving forward with leasing contracts, online showings and soon-to-come in-person showings as well. The rising population has caused a need to expand not only with housing but convenience as well.
Battalion Texas AM
‘You are the boss’: Libertarian gubernatorial candidate visits A&M
If there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans agree on it’s this: keeping the Libertarians out of office, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark Tippetts said. Aggies for Liberty and the Brazos County Libertarian Party hosted a political campaign event in Rudder Tower on Oct. 20. Several local candidates campaigned for the upcoming election with Tippetts concluding the meeting with his campaign for governor. Tippetts addressed his stance on abortion, health care, gun control and more.
Battalion Texas AM
Senate overturns student body president’s veto for Northgate advocacy bill
The 75th Session of the Student Senate met on Oct. 19 to hear Student Body President Case Harris’ argument for overturning The Fate of the Gates Bill. Harris vetoed the Northgate advocacy bill on Oct. 13. Harris’ veto was overturned by a vote of 42-6. The Fate of...
