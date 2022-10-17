Read full article on original website
Frank Nonn
Frank Nonn, 83, passed away on October 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on April 21, 1939, in Yugoslavia, the son of John and Theresa (nee Heller) Nonn. On November 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ingrid Weber in Milwaukee. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from December 8, 1961 to November 21, 1963. He was a skilled carpenter and built several homes including their house. Frank and Ingrid loved spending time together at their home on Lake Poygan. He would often be birdwatching, gardening, alpine skiing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank loved soccer; he was a goalie for Milwaukee Sport Club and his favorite team was Bayern Munich.
Louis Frederick Schultz III
Louis Frederick Schultz III, age 72, of Fond du Lac, called Home on October 15, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1950, in Hartford, to the late Louis and Louise (nee Guell) Schultz. He was raised in the Lutheran faith and ensured that his children also had the same Christian foundation. He fondly talked about his youth spent in the quarry town of Nasbro.
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer, 96, of LeRoy, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Betty was born the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Marie (Hoffman) Krapfl on January 2, 1926, in LeRoy. She was united in marriage to Jerome Bauer...
New Exhibit Coming to Mayville Historical Society Museum
New Exhibit Coming to Mayville Historical Society Museum Jerry Zuelsdorf’s vintage experimental airplane has a new home at the Mayville Historical Society Museum. This exhibit will open on Sunday, October 23 at 1:30 p.m. with a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. SUBMITTED MAYVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY Stand aside, Maverick! The City of Mayville has its own “Top Gun” legacy. Mayville Historical.
Elaine M Greget
Elaine M Greget, 92, of Eden, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on July 3, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Marie Abler. Elaine graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School as a salutatorian....
