Frank Nonn, 83, passed away on October 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on April 21, 1939, in Yugoslavia, the son of John and Theresa (nee Heller) Nonn. On November 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ingrid Weber in Milwaukee. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from December 8, 1961 to November 21, 1963. He was a skilled carpenter and built several homes including their house. Frank and Ingrid loved spending time together at their home on Lake Poygan. He would often be birdwatching, gardening, alpine skiing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank loved soccer; he was a goalie for Milwaukee Sport Club and his favorite team was Bayern Munich.

EDEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO