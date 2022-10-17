Board members of the Black Men’s Union and Yale students gathered for the first time in three years for the Yale Black Men’s Union induction ceremony. The Black Men’s Union is an organization founded in 2007 at Yale University to empower and support Black men on and off campus. Launching the union was an effort to uplift the community through positive social, educational, economic, and political change by addressing the needs and concerns of Black men beyond Yale, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO