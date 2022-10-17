Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
fordhamsports.com
Fotis Kokosioulis Added to Payton Award Watch List
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis was among 20 FCS players who have joined the watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. He joins Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat who was on the preseason list that was announced in August.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball Picked Fourth in A-10 Preseason Poll; DeWolfe, Dingle Earn All-Conference Nods
Newport News, Va. – Fordham women's basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the annual Atlantic 10 head coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Tuesday. Additionally, senior guard Anna DeWolfe was selected to the preseason All-Conference First Team, while graduate guard Asiah Dingle earned spots on both the Second and All-Defensive Teams.
fordhamsports.com
Nir Gross Named MAWPC Player of the Week
Bridgeport, Pa. – (October 19, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Nir Gross (Hod Hasharon, Israel) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Gross had an outstanding Saturday, posting six goals, two assists, two steals, and nine combined...
Marcus Brown wins 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following 2nd primary
Marcus Brown has won the 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following a second democratic primary ordered by a judge.
milfordmirror.com
Nicholas Brutcher played football at Bristol Central with Aaron Hernandez and another accused killer
BRISTOL — Nicholas Brutcher, the heavily armed man who police said fired more than 80 rounds at officers in a deadly ambush last week, became the third accused killer from a Bristol Central High School football team that played together in the mid-2000s. Brutcher, 35, played at the same...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Black Men’s Union at Yale Holds First Induction Ceremony Since 2019
Board members of the Black Men’s Union and Yale students gathered for the first time in three years for the Yale Black Men’s Union induction ceremony. The Black Men’s Union is an organization founded in 2007 at Yale University to empower and support Black men on and off campus. Launching the union was an effort to uplift the community through positive social, educational, economic, and political change by addressing the needs and concerns of Black men beyond Yale, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane
2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Newest National Business Coming to City Looks to be Open December 1 at The Square @ Bridgeport
Bridgeport’s newest national business hopes to be open by Dec. 1, according to a representative of the developer that helped bring them to the city. During the most recent Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, Vast Holdings, LLC’s Scott Werdebaugh gave an update on the newest business coming to The Square @ Bridgeport. The business in question is Orangetheory Fitness, which Werdebaugh disclosed at the.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
recordpatriot.com
Garden honoring Hamden homicide victims would be 'a place for you to know that my son lived'
HAMDEN — In New Haven’s Botanical Garden of Healing, a brick walkway tucked below the rising face of West Rock bears the names of hundreds of victims of gun violence in the city. But because Kaymar Tanner was killed in Hamden, his name isn’t on it. “You...
Bear attack: 10-year-old boy mauled while playing in grandparents' backyard in Connecticut
The boy's grandfather, who uses a wheelchair, and a neighbor helped scare off the bear. Fortunately the 10-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday.
