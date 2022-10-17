ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

Fotis Kokosioulis Added to Payton Award Watch List

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis was among 20 FCS players who have joined the watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. He joins Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat who was on the preseason list that was announced in August.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball Picked Fourth in A-10 Preseason Poll; DeWolfe, Dingle Earn All-Conference Nods

Newport News, Va. – Fordham women's basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the annual Atlantic 10 head coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Tuesday. Additionally, senior guard Anna DeWolfe was selected to the preseason All-Conference First Team, while graduate guard Asiah Dingle earned spots on both the Second and All-Defensive Teams.
BOSTON, NY
fordhamsports.com

Nir Gross Named MAWPC Player of the Week

Bridgeport, Pa. – (October 19, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Nir Gross (Hod Hasharon, Israel) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Gross had an outstanding Saturday, posting six goals, two assists, two steals, and nine combined...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Men’s Union at Yale Holds First Induction Ceremony Since 2019

Board members of the Black Men’s Union and Yale students gathered for the first time in three years for the Yale Black Men’s Union induction ceremony. The Black Men’s Union is an organization founded in 2007 at Yale University to empower and support Black men on and off campus. Launching the union was an effort to uplift the community through positive social, educational, economic, and political change by addressing the needs and concerns of Black men beyond Yale, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane

2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Newest National Business Coming to City Looks to be Open December 1 at The Square @ Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s newest national business hopes to be open by Dec. 1, according to a representative of the developer that helped bring them to the city. During the most recent Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, Vast Holdings, LLC’s Scott Werdebaugh gave an update on the newest business coming to The Square @ Bridgeport. The business in question is Orangetheory Fitness, which Werdebaugh disclosed at the.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy