Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
New England 511 website upgrades made to better inform drivers in Maine, N.H., Vermont
The New England 511 website provides real-time road and weather conditions, links to live cameras, construction alerts, traffic warnings, and more. Users will now be able to select precise points (such as the beginning and end of a daily commute) and sign up to receive email and/or text alerts when anything impacts travel along that route.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
Government Technology
North Carolina Receives $30M for Electric School Bus Fleet
(TNS) — The state of North Carolina has been awarded over $30 million for clean school bus replacements, including 43 new electric school buses. More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Government Technology
Special Districts Move Toward the Future
Modern processes and technologies transform internal operations and customer service. Evolving needs and rising expectations are prompting special districts to replace aging technologies and digitize manual processes. The Fall Special Districts Summit, a live virtual event held on Sept. 21, offered a real-world look at how districts are building network...
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Regulators Are Poised to Let Vermont Gas Buy Methane From a Distant Landfill
Vermont energy regulators are poised to allow the state’s only natural gas utility to buy methane from a giant New York State landfill, despite criticism that the deal would do little to help the state meet its climate goals. Public Utilities Commission staff are recommending approval of a 15-year...
How much to turn the heat down at night to save the most money, according to Energy Saver
You could save hundreds of dollars off your annual heating bill this winter by turning your thermostat down a little. By turning down your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from its normal settings for eight hours a day, you can save 10% a year on your heating bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver program.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
mountaintimes.info
Working on the train from Vermont to New York City
Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
WCAX
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
A 71% Increase in Fuel Oil: Why New Englanders Haven’t Turned Their Heat on Yet
It's one thing being a hearty New Englander and waiting til November to turn on the heat, but it's a whole other thing when you look at the cost of fuel. Let's talk about heating costs, because it's a hot topic around the office and at home right now. Heating...
Comments / 1