ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 1

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
Government Technology

North Carolina Receives $30M for Electric School Bus Fleet

(TNS) — The state of North Carolina has been awarded over $30 million for clean school bus replacements, including 43 new electric school buses. More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
Government Technology

Special Districts Move Toward the Future

Modern processes and technologies transform internal operations and customer service. Evolving needs and rising expectations are prompting special districts to replace aging technologies and digitize manual processes. The Fall Special Districts Summit, a live virtual event held on Sept. 21, offered a real-world look at how districts are building network...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seacoast Current

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mountaintimes.info

Working on the train from Vermont to New York City

Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seacoast Current

Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy