Gary R. Erdmann
Gary R. Erdmann, 75, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend. Gary was born the son of Raymond and Norma (Schultz) Erdmann on December 30, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Lomira High School. Gary honorably served his country...
Frank Nonn
Frank Nonn, 83, passed away on October 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on April 21, 1939, in Yugoslavia, the son of John and Theresa (nee Heller) Nonn. On November 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ingrid Weber in Milwaukee. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from December 8, 1961 to November 21, 1963. He was a skilled carpenter and built several homes including their house. Frank and Ingrid loved spending time together at their home on Lake Poygan. He would often be birdwatching, gardening, alpine skiing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank loved soccer; he was a goalie for Milwaukee Sport Club and his favorite team was Bayern Munich.
Linda L. Bonlender
Linda L. Bonlender (nee Unferth), was called home to be with the Lord, on October 17, 2022, at St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, surrounded by her family. Linda was born on March 13, 1939, in Fond du Lac to the late Benjamin and Clara (nee Hayes) Unferth. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1957. Linda was united in marriage to Lloyd Bonlender on September 27, 1958, at St. Martin’s in Ashford. Linda was a beloved Mother and Grandmother who cherished every moment with her family. She enjoyed crafting with her grandkids, crocheting, cooking, baking, singing, and playing cards with the family.
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer, 96, of LeRoy, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Betty was born the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Marie (Hoffman) Krapfl on January 2, 1926, in LeRoy. She was united in marriage to Jerome Bauer...
Elaine M Greget
Elaine M Greget, 92, of Eden, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on July 3, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Marie Abler. Elaine graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School as a salutatorian....
L.H.S. Runners Meet Season Goals
L.H.S. Runners Meet Season Goals LHS CROSS COUNTRY The Lomira men’s cross country team set a goal of finishing fourth in the conference meet knowing they would have to run exceptionally well in order to meet that goal. Last Thursday, Oct. 13, in North Fond du Lac, the Lion’s accomplished that goal by beating Winnebago Lutheran (WLA) for fourth place on the tie breaker. Sophomore Weston.
