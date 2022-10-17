Read full article on original website
2022 SDHSAA State Cross Country Results
HURON – Results, including Central South Dakota teams and individual finishes, from the SDHSAA Cross Country State Championships, held Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course:. CLASS AA. BOYS. 1 Rapid City Stevens – 122 (Raiders’ second straight championship and 12th in school history) 2 Yankton – 142...
SDSU Extension offer remote work course; Registration deadline is Tuesday
SDSU Extension’s Community Vitality team, in collaboration with Utah State University Extension, will offer the November session of the South Dakota Remote Works program. Established in 2021, the Certified Remote Work Professional online certificate course provides a series of key tools for individuals, communities and businesses interested in remote work across the state. The program is designed to equip participants with the skills and tools necessary to transition from on-site work to a virtual remote work career.
October Archives Month brings attention to preserving South Dakota’s history
October is Archives Month in South Dakota. State Archivist Chelle Somsen the designation draws attention to preservation efforts that protect South Dakota’s history. She says it’s an opportunity for archival repositories across the state to increase awareness of their collections and the important role that archives play in preserving the state’s history.
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a special election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) setting the date. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote. They hoped to have the question on next month’s general election ballot. But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election. Stitt has said that while he supports the federal legalization of marijuana, he opposes the state question.
Smith calls Noem’s grocery tax repeal proposal “opportunistic,” reiterates request for special session
During this year’s (2022) legislative session, South Dakota democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith supported a bill that would have repealed the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries. The bill passed the House, but was killed in the Senate. Late last month (Sept. 28, 2022), republican Governor Kristi Noem made...
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday (Oct. 14, 2022) there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021. In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths. Health officials didn’t give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck. Lee County earlier this month warned people that the post-hurricane environment — including warm, standing water — could pose a danger from the deadly bacteria.
Florida lawmakers seek USDA disaster declaration
A group of bipartisan lawmakers from Florida wants the US Department of Agriculture to declare a disaster area for Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. The lawmakers made the request last week (Oct. 10-14, 2022) in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The letter also asked Vilsack to make assistance available to growers whose crops were damaged or destroyed.
