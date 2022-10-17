ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears

The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
Newsweek

Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
pethelpful.com

Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing

Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Newsweek

Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'

A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
pethelpful.com

Labrador's Dramatic Reaction to Kitten Trying to Play Has TikTok Cracking Up

We tend to think cats are more afraid of dogs because of the size difference. Dogs are typically much bigger. But honestly, the sass cats can bring is frightening enough. That's why we totally feel for this Labrador. TikTok user @angelicasuarez245 captured a hilarious moment between her Lab and kitten....
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
iheart.com

Pitbull Mix Looking for his Forever Home!

He was found trying to go through a McDonalds drive-thru looking for food. (￼Legal day of adoption is 10/26) IF INTERESTED IN MEETING THIS DOG, PLEASE MESSAGE THE PAGE HERE OR CALL 860-757-4395.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Donkey's Reaction to Getting Ear Scratches Is Just the Best

There's nothing quite as heartwarming to see as a happy animal, and this pampered rescue donkey is no exception. Kiowa is just one of the donkeys that rescuer and TikToker @fortheloveofass has saved from a life of hardship and neglect, and if you ask us, he looks incredibly grateful. His precious reaction to getting ear scratches is taking the Internet by storm!
pethelpful.com

Pomeranian 'Goes Through Every Emotion' in the Drive-Thru Line in Priceless Video

When it's time to eat, you better be careful that the hanger doesn't take over--just ask this spicy little Pomeranian! Her mama, who shares life with her pup on her account @lola_thepom, posted the most accurate video about her dog's major mood swings while in the Chik-fil-A drive-through line, and we can't get enough. Clearly, neither can the rest of TikTok!
pethelpful.com

Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does

Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.

