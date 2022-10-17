Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Excited Labrador Going Out to Visit His Duck Friends in the Rain Is Full of Joy
We simply can't get over a video on TikTok, which shows how excited one Chocolate Lab was to go outside in the rain. It wasn't because little Ollie wanted to jump in some puddles — it was because of his favorite group of ducks. You read that right! Check out how excited he was in the video below.
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears
The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts
A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
pethelpful.com
Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing
Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
pethelpful.com
Yellow Labrador's Adorable Way of Asking Mom to Move His Bed in the Sun Is Everything
When it comes to our fur babies, there isn't much we wouldn't do. Luckily, their requests and desires tend to be pretty small in the grand scheme of things, so it's not as difficult as you might think to keep a pup happy. Just take this sweet video for example!
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
pethelpful.com
Starbucks Barista's Reaction to Serving a Pup Cup to French Bulldog Puppy Is Just the Best
We have found our new favorite TikTok account and we have a feeling you'll agree too. TikTok user @grahamgraham88 is a Starbucks worker who has been highlighting all the fur babies that come through the drive-thru getting puppuccinos. We seriously can't get enough!. In a recent clip that captured our...
Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Dramatic Reaction to Kitten Trying to Play Has TikTok Cracking Up
We tend to think cats are more afraid of dogs because of the size difference. Dogs are typically much bigger. But honestly, the sass cats can bring is frightening enough. That's why we totally feel for this Labrador. TikTok user @angelicasuarez245 captured a hilarious moment between her Lab and kitten....
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
iheart.com
Pitbull Mix Looking for his Forever Home!
He was found trying to go through a McDonalds drive-thru looking for food. (￼Legal day of adoption is 10/26) IF INTERESTED IN MEETING THIS DOG, PLEASE MESSAGE THE PAGE HERE OR CALL 860-757-4395.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Crying in Florida Shelter After Her Owner Passed Away Serves As an Important Reminder
We have seen time and time again how animals can miss their humans if they are separated from them. Sometimes, sadly, these separations can be permanent if the owner passes away. Even more heartbreaking is when an owner passes away suddenly and didn't make arrangements for their pet, and they have no friends or family willing to take them in.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Donkey's Reaction to Getting Ear Scratches Is Just the Best
There's nothing quite as heartwarming to see as a happy animal, and this pampered rescue donkey is no exception. Kiowa is just one of the donkeys that rescuer and TikToker @fortheloveofass has saved from a life of hardship and neglect, and if you ask us, he looks incredibly grateful. His precious reaction to getting ear scratches is taking the Internet by storm!
pethelpful.com
Pomeranian 'Goes Through Every Emotion' in the Drive-Thru Line in Priceless Video
When it's time to eat, you better be careful that the hanger doesn't take over--just ask this spicy little Pomeranian! Her mama, who shares life with her pup on her account @lola_thepom, posted the most accurate video about her dog's major mood swings while in the Chik-fil-A drive-through line, and we can't get enough. Clearly, neither can the rest of TikTok!
pethelpful.com
Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does
Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
Comments / 0