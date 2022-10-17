ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

Related
97ZOK

Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing

Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s

Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory.  That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard

There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident Tonight In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

￼One more thing: Byron High School

We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County

You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy