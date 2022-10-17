Read full article on original website
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
WIFR
New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s
Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory. That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident Tonight In Rockford
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Mountain Lion killed in Illinois was 8th sighting in 20 years
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle hit and killed large cat along I-88 in DeKalb County Sunday. It was not an ordinary house cat, however. It was instead a mountain lion. A local animal expert said that it is not common to see a mountain lion in Northern Illinois. In fact, this was only […]
MyStateline.com
￼One more thing: Byron High School
We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County
You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
Rockford residents walk to make sick kids’ wishes come true
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish Illinois got people walking on Sunday to raise money for sick children in the community. “Walk for Wishes” serves as a fundraiser to help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to local kids who are battling critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish foundation has celebrated more than 500,000 wishes granted so […]
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
