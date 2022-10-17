Read full article on original website
Dry, warm winter likely in Florida as La Niña continues for third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to a warmer and drier winter across Florida during the upcoming winter season for the third consecutive winter. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in Florida. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of Florida, leading to fewer rainfall events.
Circle K locations in Florida will soon be selling marijuana products
One of the country's largest marijuana producers has signed a deal with Circle K to sell its products in spaces owned by the convenience store chain. Green Thumb Industries announced in a news release Wednesday that it will open 10 "RISE Express" medical marijuana dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida starting next year.
DeSantis announces property tax payment date delays in the 26 FEMA-listed counties hit by Ian
An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday will extend the deadline for property taxes on homes and businesses in the 26 FEMA-designed counties affected by Hurricane Ian. "We want to make sure we are doing all we can to clear the burdens that folks are dealing with," DeSantis...
Civil rights groups demand voter verification system as 'fraud' arrest footage stokes outrage
The first video opens up with a frustrated Tampa man being arrested over a crime he didn't know he committed. The police officers appeared just as perplexed: "Apparently, I guess you have a warrant." The man: "For what?" The officer: "I'm not sure." Another officer steps in and says, "For...
