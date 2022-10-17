Read full article on original website
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. “I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss announced in a statement outside 10 Downing St. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation
Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
'It's over' for Prime Minister Liz Truss, says Conservative MP
Crispin Blunt tells Amanpour why he was the first Conservative MP to call for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign amid a budget reversal and a political crisis.
Opinion: What doomed Liz Truss
The British politics rollercoaster continues. Liz Truss announced Thursday she would be resigning as prime minister. Rosa Prince looks back at what will be the shortest premiership in British history.
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD
Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
Liz Truss has destroyed a reckless political project – Brexitism
Post-Truss Britain is a warning: be careful of ideology-fuelled dreams – they bring ruin faster than you ever imagined
Liz Truss ‘laughed’ when she sacked Johnny Mercer from cabinet
Former minister Johnny Mercer has claimed Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him, saying his removal by the prime minister was “like a gut punch” that sent him into depression.The Tory MP also said he believes the prime minister has abandoned the values of the Conservative Party and lost the authority to command the loyalty of her backbenchers.He said Ms Truss reneged on a promise she made to him during her Tory leadership campaign that she would not downgrade the role of minister for veterans’ affairs, which the member for Plymouth Moor View then held.Ms Truss dismissed Mr Mercer...
Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power
Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini” budget continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative back-benchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her "friend" Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.As Ms Truss failed to win back the support...
Liz Truss resigns: PM's exit kicks off another Tory leadership race
Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after 45 days in office marked by turmoil, triggering the second Tory leadership election in four months. Ms Truss said her successor would be elected by next week after a rebellion by Tory MPs forced her to quit. Boris Johnson is among MPs...
Chaos At Downing Street: Liz Truss Resigns With The Shortest Tenure of Any UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s prime minister, resigned just a little over a month after joining office. Her stepping down brings an end to a controversial reign amid fallout over her ambitious tax cut policy. Liz Truss has been in office for just 45 days -...
Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs
Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
Liz Truss becomes Downing Street's briefest incumbent
Liz Truss is set to become the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, after the public, MPs and the markets comprehensively rejected the self-styled heir to Margaret Thatcher. Truss's rise to become the UK's third female prime minister inevitably led to comparisons with the first: Thatcher.
Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy
Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
Liz Truss government rocked by day of chaos
Liz Truss’s government was tonight rocking on its foundations, after a day of chaos which saw the shock dismissal of her home secretary followed within hours by the threatened resignation of her chief whip.Suella Braverman launched a savage broadside on the prime minister after being sacked from the Home Office for breaking security rules, effectively accusing her of breaking pledges to voters and failing to take responsibility for her mistakes.And there were allegations of bullying in the House of Commons as Ms Truss survived a Labour challenge to her decision to lift the ban on fracking, but provoked chief...
