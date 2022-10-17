Read full article on original website
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep duration...
Health Highlights: Oct. 19, 2022
It doesn't take much weight gain to raise your odds for knee trouble. A gain of just 11 pounds increases a woman’s odds of needing a knee replacement by one-third and a man’s by one-quarter, new research finds. Good sleep could keep illness at bay as you age....
Risk-Benefit of Opioids, Other Analgesics Prescribed in ED Unclear
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The balance of risks and benefits is unclear for opioids compared with placebo, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and local or systemic anesthetics prescribed for musculoskeletal pain in the emergency department setting, according to a review published online Oct. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
New Osteogenic Loading service builds bone density, fights osteoporosis
MISSOULA, Mont. - While World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20 to promote awareness, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess has also proclaimed the day as Osteogenic Loading Day to encourage preventative strategies. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, half of women and about a quarter of men over the age...
Racial/Ethnic Gaps in Outcomes Larger for Infants Conceived by ART
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who conceive by medically assisted reproduction (MAR) have larger racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes, such as neonatal and fetal death, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Pediatrics. Sarka Lisonkova, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia in...
Genes for Stillbirth May Be Passed Down by Male Relatives
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stillbirth is heartbreaking tragedy for parents, but exactly what raises the risk of it remains elusive. Certain health conditions in a pregnant woman can be a factor, but new research came up with a surprising finding: Stillbirth risk appears to be inherited through male members of the family on either side.
Parks, Gardens Might Boost Life Spans in Poorer Neighborhoods
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to narrowing the gap in how long a person lives if they're poor vs. if they’re wealthy could be as simple as adding green space to certain neighborhoods. Every 10% increase in natural space and private gardens was linked to...
