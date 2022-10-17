ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfield Sun Times

Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep duration...
Fairfield Sun Times

Health Highlights: Oct. 19, 2022​

It doesn't take much weight gain to raise your odds for knee trouble. A gain of just 11 pounds increases a woman’s odds of needing a knee replacement by one-third and a man’s by one-quarter, new research finds. Good sleep could keep illness at bay as you age....
Fairfield Sun Times

Risk-Benefit of Opioids, Other Analgesics Prescribed in ED Unclear

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The balance of risks and benefits is unclear for opioids compared with placebo, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and local or systemic anesthetics prescribed for musculoskeletal pain in the emergency department setting, according to a review published online Oct. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Fairfield Sun Times

New Osteogenic Loading service builds bone density, fights osteoporosis

MISSOULA, Mont. - While World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20 to promote awareness, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess has also proclaimed the day as Osteogenic Loading Day to encourage preventative strategies. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, half of women and about a quarter of men over the age...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Racial/Ethnic Gaps in Outcomes Larger for Infants Conceived by ART

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who conceive by medically assisted reproduction (MAR) have larger racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes, such as neonatal and fetal death, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Pediatrics. Sarka Lisonkova, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia in...
Fairfield Sun Times

Genes for Stillbirth May Be Passed Down by Male Relatives

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stillbirth is heartbreaking tragedy for parents, but exactly what raises the risk of it remains elusive. Certain health conditions in a pregnant woman can be a factor, but new research came up with a surprising finding: Stillbirth risk appears to be inherited through male members of the family on either side.
UTAH STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Parks, Gardens Might Boost Life Spans in Poorer Neighborhoods

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to narrowing the gap in how long a person lives if they're poor vs. if they’re wealthy could be as simple as adding green space to certain neighborhoods. Every 10% increase in natural space and private gardens was linked to...

