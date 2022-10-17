Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.

