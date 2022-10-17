Village of Chatham trustees are expected to vote on an ordinance that would create a new license classification for video gaming at next week’s meeting on October 25. Current village ordinances that allow for video gaming include the stipulation that a business’ gross receipts of the sale of food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages must be more than 25 percent of the net terminal income for the prior 12-month period.

