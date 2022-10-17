ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Philly

Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies firing up rally bus to get the city ready for Game 3 of the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are firing up the rally bus to help get you ready for Game 3 of the NLCS. You can find it all around our area Tuesday.The tour kicks off at 9:15 a.m. at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.The other stops are: Comcast Center Plaza at 11 a.m.Rittenhouse Square at 12:30 p.m.The Philadelphia Museum of Art at 1:30 p.m.30th Street Station at 2:30 p.m.Franklin Square at 3:30 p.m.The Kimmel Center at 4 p.m.You can go out and see the Phanatic, some former players and the Phillies ballgirls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Philadelphia-themed bar in San Diego excited for NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sporting events bring fans together across the country, and one bar in San Diego is known as the place to be if you're a Philadelphia sports fan. As the Phillies-Padres NCLS gets underway, the owner of Pretzels and Pints calls it the "perfect storm." "The next day...
SAN DIEGO, CA

