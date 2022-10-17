Read full article on original website
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Thrillist
The FDA Warns People to Stop Cooking Their Chicken in Cold Medicine
If you've ever downed a shot of NyQuil and thought it would make a great chicken marinade, you're not alone. Although you should be. The disturbing concoction has reportedly been turned into a TikTok trend that not only sounds gross but could also be deadly, the US Food and Drug Administration warned this week.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
CNET
Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect
As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly
High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates
"We owe it to the public to say we could be seeing a future aspect of this pandemic unlike any we’ve seen today." Relatively few Americans have received the new Omicron booster—and most don’t plan to get it anytime soon, if at all, according to a new survey.
The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
Here's what you can expect when you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and how you can ease any symptoms.
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
CNBC
These 7 cereals do not qualify as 'healthy' according to the FDA’s new criteria
Food products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must now meet certain criteria to be labeled as "healthy," following a new rule proposed by the agency on September 28. And many popular cereals, including ones you may believe to be healthy, wouldn't fit under that label. In order...
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
CBS News
