Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, outlines ticks that target dogs, their geographical distribution, when they are active, and diseases they carry. Why are ticks a growing concern for veterinary professionals? According to Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, program director of veterinary technology at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell, New Jersey, this is because the geographical distribution of ticks is expanding along with the array of diseases they carry due to temperature fluctuations, movement of animals and people, and more. Thus, during her presentation at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Rudolph detailed information on common ticks in the United States for veterinary professionals to warn clients of and bear in mind.

