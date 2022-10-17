Read full article on original website
Zoetis releases Project WAG to promote wellbeing of veterinary health professionals
Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.
Life in the trenches with 2 Banfield veterinary technicians
Celebrating hero veterinary technicians in honor of National Veterinary Technician Week. This content is sponsored by Banfield. On this segment of dvm360 Live™, host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, is celebrating National Veterinary Technician Week. He goes behind the scenes with 2 veterinary technicians from Banfield—Michael Lark, CVT, and Deena Torres, CVT, LVT—to hear their stories from the front lines of veterinary medicine.
Practice ownership in today’s consolidated marketplace
Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Paul Kline, DVM, is the chief veterinary officer at CityVet. He joins this episode of The Vet Blast Podcast to share his advice on succeeding in veterinary medicine as a practice owner in an environment that is becoming increasingly consolidated.
American Veterinary Group gifts PTO to celebrate National Vet Tech Week
AVG is recognizing its technicians during National Veterinary Technician Week, October 16-23, 2022. American Veterinary Group (AVG) announced the launch of its PTO initiative, “Gift of Time,” in a company release.1 AVG wants to prioritize work-life balance and self-care by gifting all technician employees a paid half day during National Veterinary Technician Week, October 16-23, 2022. According to the release, this initiative comes on the heels of a nationwide veterinarian shortage and increased feelings of burnout and “compassion fatigue” facing industry professionals.
The challenges of being a veterinary technician
Ryan Frazier, BS, LVT, explains a major challenge veterinary technicians face during this dvm360® interview. In honor of National Veterinary Technician Week, dvm360® is celebrating all the hard work that veterinary technicians do on a daily basis. However, some technicians feel less respected in their clinics, which can make it hard for them to do their job.
National Veterinary Technician Week, technician scholarships, and more
This content is sponsored by Banfield. As always, dvm360 Live!™ is brings you the latest veterinary news and headlines. Host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, covers hot topics in veterinary medicine and what's trending in the vet world. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video...
The 5 deadliest zoonotic diseases and pathogens
When asked to name the most dangerous occupations, most individuals would probably mention such jobs as a Hollywood stunt double, deckhand on Deadliest Catch, or lion tamer. Most wouldn’t think of veterinary professionals. But it may not be so shocking to discover just how close to the proverbial cliff’s edge many of us walk every day.
Canine separation anxiety during post-pandemic era
Diagnosis and treatment methods are presented, and common myths are debunked. Dogs spent abundant time with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, as children and adults attended classes via video chat and worked from home, respectively. However, pets’ fantasy worlds—where their owners were home more indefinitely—came to a halt when everyone returned to in-person activities. According to Steve Dale, CABC, in a lecture delivered at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, humans’ return to life outside the home led to an emergence of canine separation anxiety, as dogs’ routines were turned upside down.1.
YuMOVE partners with Mr. Mo Project to benefit senior dogs
The company has donated $20,000 to the cause and supplied the Mr. Mo Project with targeted joint care supplements. YuMOVE, a dog joint supplement company, has announced a charitable partnership with the Mr. Mo Project based in Clifton, New York, to help senior dogs nationwide lead their best and most active lives.
Common ticks in the US affecting dogs
Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, outlines ticks that target dogs, their geographical distribution, when they are active, and diseases they carry. Why are ticks a growing concern for veterinary professionals? According to Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, program director of veterinary technology at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell, New Jersey, this is because the geographical distribution of ticks is expanding along with the array of diseases they carry due to temperature fluctuations, movement of animals and people, and more. Thus, during her presentation at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Rudolph detailed information on common ticks in the United States for veterinary professionals to warn clients of and bear in mind.
