Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) Wednesday in support of the strike.
calmatters.network
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Palo Alto and Los Altos
Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in a small area of Palo Alto and Los Altos, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District said on Wednesday. The areas, which include ZIP codes 94304, 94306 and 94022 will be treated on Thursday starting at 10 p.m. to reduce adult mosquito populations, weather permitting. Truck-mounted equipment will apply the treatment over the area for approximately four hours.
calmatters.network
Zimmerman: The sheriff’s election—less crime with green jobs training
Green jobs training for incarcerated individuals has the potential to reduce recidivism, offer people a way out of the justice system and provide employers with much-needed skilled workers. It is up to the new Santa Clara County sheriff, who will be elected in November, to take advantage of this opportunity.
calmatters.network
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands
The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease. The ailing bat was found on the ground by visitors close to the pond at the...
calmatters.network
Police in Pleasanton, Dublin earn grants for traffic safety initiatives
Police agencies in Pleasanton and Dublin each received state grants totaling over $110,000 combined to fund enforcement efforts aimed at deterring unsafe behaviors and enhancing safety conditions on streets in their cities. “This grant funding enhances our ongoing traffic safety efforts,” said Sgt. Steve Ayers of the Pleasanton Police Department,...
calmatters.network
Sunol Visitor Center reopens after renovations years in the works
The East Bay Regional Park District recently saw the completion of a series of renovations for one of its most popular attractions in Alameda County: the Sunol Visitor Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held earlier this fall marked the official reopening of the center for public visitation. The newly remodeled hub features wilderness exhibits on the surrounding area, the Ohlone Trail and regional ranching history, as well as animal exhibitions and a Discovery Zone for children.
calmatters.network
Report details alleged investigation cover-up in Sheriff's Office handling of inmate injury
An investigation into a 2018 case of a man who severely injured himself while being transported between jails in Santa Clara County may have been closed prematurely to protect officials in the county sheriff’s office, according to a report by the county’s law enforcement oversight group. The report...
calmatters.network
Around the Valley: The group of many names
There is yet another incarnation of a political action committee that has plagued Livermore for at least a decade. Friends of Livermore, a PAC around since at least 2011, morphed into Citizens for a Livermore Central Park in 2019. Later in 2019, Protect the Central Park Vote, No on P, was formed. Earlier this year, Move Eden Housing came into being. This month, a group named Take Back Livermore started running ads supporting candidates for Livermore mayor and council and opposing others.
calmatters.network
With new building code, Palo Alto doubles down on electrification
Seeking to wean local residents and businesses off natural gas, Palo Alto adopted on Monday night an ambitious new building code that requires every new building to be “all-electric.”. The all-electric requirement, which applies to water heaters and space heaters and heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, also...
calmatters.network
Film festival's focus on human rights as urgent as ever a quarter century after its founding
Much has changed since the United Nations Association Film Festival (UNAFF) made its debut 25 years ago. The documentary festival has nearly quadrupled in size, growing from three days of screenings to 11. And now, the festival not only hosts screenings around the Peninsula, but it also takes some of its offerings on the road to national and international destinations throughout the year. The festival’s jury, which selects the films, has grown as submissions have steadily increased.
calmatters.network
Valley View Elementary principal resigns after just a few months on the job
First-year Valley View Elementary School principal Julie Plaisance has announced her resignation after she was hired in late May — meaning whoever takes her place will be the fourth permanent principal the school has seen in the last three academic years. The Pleasanton Unified School District confirmed Plaisance’s departure...
calmatters.network
Cons and pros for Measure I - how will you vote?
Earlier this fall sports season I wrote about the amazing, new athletic facilities at Livermore and Granada. The updates brought the two Livermore schools into line with East Bay Athletic League schools Monte Vista, San Ramon Valley, Dougherty Valley, California and Dublin with high quality facilities. Glaringly missing from the...
calmatters.network
Livermore voting on sewer extension to wine country
The South Livermore Sewer Extension Project will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as Measure P after receiving unanimous support and approval from the City Council back in July. The measure was initially proposed by the Tri-Valley Conservancy in an effort to protect groundwater from contamination and allow...
calmatters.network
Council pans housing proposal at Creekside Inn site
A developer’s plan to build hundreds of apartments on the El Camino Real site currently occupied by Creekside Inn appeared doomed Monday night after the City Council deemed the project too big, too dense and too contentious to win approval. Pitched by Oxford Capital Group, the development calls for...
calmatters.network
Diwali marks a time for renewing community ties and building new ones
Celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on the Peninsula may seem like a world apart from the large-scale, multiday festivities that occur in India, but not for Disha Chopra, who views the event as a special opportunity to reconnect with friends and neighbors in cultural celebration. Chopra grew up in...
calmatters.network
The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose
Island Taste Caribbean Grill is where Jamaican and Haitian food flow through San Jose. If all you know about Jamaica is Bob Marley is from there, a visit to Island Taste will introduce your taste buds to a new world of spices and flavors that are familiar, yet deliciously otherworldly. Opened last April, the downtown San Jose restaurant has a dedicated clientele lining up for dishes like jerk chicken, goat, roasted oxtail and fried pork.
calmatters.network
TV30 election specials airing now
Tri-Valley Community Television is now broadcasting local election specials where hosts interviewed Tri-Valley candidates on the ballot this November. The election specials are airing on local public access stations TV28, TV29 and TV30 and are also available for streaming on the community television’s website. Check the station’s website for the schedule of the specials.
Comments / 0