Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding
"I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
lastwordonsports.com
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Super Bowl Champ Andrew Whitworth Says Tom Brady Did ‘a Disservice’ to Teammates Skipping Walkthrough for Robert Kraft Wedding
Andrew Whitworth says it was a big deal that Tom Brady skipped a Buccaneers walkthrough for Robert Kraft's wedding before Week 6 loss. The post Super Bowl Champ Andrew Whitworth Says Tom Brady Did ‘a Disservice’ to Teammates Skipping Walkthrough for Robert Kraft Wedding appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Excuse News
Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise ceremony in New York on Friday night. Several legendary members of New England's franchise history were there, including Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among others. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was also reportedly there. Bill Belichick did not make the trip, though.
Bill Belichick lavishes heavy praise on Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are 2-4 and may not seem like anything special to most of us, but according to Bill Belichick, they pose all kinds of challenges for the New England Patriots this week.
Yardbarker
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
247Sports
Huskers offer Chicago Simeon senior RB Andre Crews
Chicago Simeon running back Andre Crews is having a big senior year and was rewarded for that on Monday with an offer from Nebraska, his first Big Ten opportunity. "I spoke to defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, he’s the Chicago area coach and he has been recruiting me for a year as a running back-athlete," Crews said. "He and head coach Mickey Joseph spoke to my head coach also. But Coach Fisher really liked how I remained patient and how I’ve trusted the process. It was a no-brainer. I'm a great student and he likes how I’m having a dominating season so far."
Yardbarker
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
Ex-Patriots Player Names Bill Belichick's "Favorite Person"
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently revealed who he thinks is Bill Belichick's "favorite person" of all time. During a recent episode of his Green Light podcast, Long said Belichick always takes it to the Cleveland Browns because of franchise legend Jim Brown. “Bill Belichick always takes...
