lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs

The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback

There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Excuse News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise ceremony in New York on Friday night. Several legendary members of New England's franchise history were there, including Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among others. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was also reportedly there. Bill Belichick did not make the trip, though.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Huskers offer Chicago Simeon senior RB Andre Crews

Chicago Simeon running back Andre Crews is having a big senior year and was rewarded for that on Monday with an offer from Nebraska, his first Big Ten opportunity. "I spoke to defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, he’s the Chicago area coach and he has been recruiting me for a year as a running back-athlete," Crews said. "He and head coach Mickey Joseph spoke to my head coach also. But Coach Fisher really liked how I remained patient and how I’ve trusted the process. It was a no-brainer. I'm a great student and he likes how I’m having a dominating season so far."
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Names Bill Belichick's "Favorite Person"

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently revealed who he thinks is Bill Belichick's "favorite person" of all time. During a recent episode of his Green Light podcast, Long said Belichick always takes it to the Cleveland Browns because of franchise legend Jim Brown. “Bill Belichick always takes...
CLEVELAND, OH

