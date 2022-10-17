Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg
Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Gives Update
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is continuing to push growth through its four county coverage area with a recent emphasis on manufacturing. Corridor CEO Shannon Landauer talked with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors earlier this week noting the impact the manufacturing industry has...
Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying Meet Results
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It was a pretty successful afternoon for Regional Cross Country teams as they competed at State Qualifying meets. For the Class 1A site of Central Springs, West Bend-Mallard’s Tyra Schupbach placed 5th with a time of 20:07.36 to qualify for the state meet. In the Boys race, GTRA’s Aiden Egertson is also on his way to Fort Dodge as he placed 13th with a time of 17:48.41.
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
Regional High School Football Schedule: 10/21/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Regional Football contests. Class 4A District 1 is wrapping up the regular season tonight with Denison-Schleswig going to Webster City and LeMars visiting Fort Dodge. In Class 3A District 1 Sioux Center will meet #10 MOC-Floyd Valley in...
Class 1A and 2A Regional Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Class 1A and 2A Cross Country State Qualifying meets run this afternoon, here’s what to watch for with our regional teams. The first site we take a look at is Central Springs where regional schools GTRA and West Bend-Mallard will be at. The Girls race features two ranked teams in #9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond and #16 North Iowa. Ranked Individuals at this meet include #9 Alyssa Richman of Manson-Northwest Webster, #17 Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield, #18 Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa, #25 Jacie Welbig of North Union, and #26 Tyra Schupbach of West Bend-Mallard. The only ranked boys team at this site is #15 Lake Mills. Ranked Boys Individuals include #9 Aaron Lursen from St. Edmond, #14 Justin Rygh of Lake Mills, and #26 Gavin Gruhovd of North Iowa.
Coaches Preview: Class A Round of 32 North Union @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – The playoffs have arrived for the small schools and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are gearing up for a deep run in to November this season. First they will have to get past North Union who comes in at 5-3 on the year and finished 4th in a tough Class A District 2. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Coach Jay Eilers talked about the Warriors offensive ability.
