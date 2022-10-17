Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Seattle's infamous intersection for lawbreaking - 3rd and Pike
A Seattle intersection known for law-breaking, 3rd and Pike, has been long overdue for a "New Day." That's the name given to the multi-agency enforcement effort launched this summer in response to bloody rise in crime at the corner. Since then there have been dozens of felony arrests.
q13fox.com
Police say no suspected serial killer in Seattle or King County, despite online rumor
CLAIM: King County detectives have been notifying locals about a serial killer in Seattle after several women in a southern section of the city and the nearby city of Burien were found dead with their bodies posed in the same way. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The King County Sheriff’s Office and...
q13fox.com
Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need
SEATTLE - The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care. The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Free admission tickets will...
q13fox.com
Army vet remembers protecting Tacoma home in suspected gang shootout
At least 300 rounds were fired-- most of those rounds came from suspected gang members having a shootout. Bill Foulk still has a bullet in his home from the 1989 shootout and keeps it there as a reminder.
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
q13fox.com
Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality
WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
q13fox.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report shots fired near the intersection of E. Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday. Other callers said a man had been shot and a possible gunman was running away.
q13fox.com
MAP: See all the businesses participating in Seattle Restaurant Week
SEATTLE - More than 150 restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week promotion– This year will be a little different for diners though. "Though in the past many restaurants offered deep discounts to diners, SRW has pivoted to better meet the needs...
q13fox.com
Public safety leaders to discuss crime affecting business in southwest King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crime in western Washington is causing some business owners to close up shop while others that remain open are left to deal with the dangers of the uptick in criminal activity. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is working to address the concerns by bringing area...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
q13fox.com
Man shot through window while inside Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE - A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 9200 block of 60th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
q13fox.com
Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
q13fox.com
Army Ranger Veteran remembers defending his home against alleged gang attack in Tacoma shootout
TACOMA, Wash. - In 1989, a group of Army Rangers, along with their neighbors, bunkered down in a home on South Ash Street in Tacoma and defended themselves from an onslaught of gunfire from alleged gang members. Tacoma is seeing an increase in violent crime. So far this year, there...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
q13fox.com
$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Monroe school
MONROE, Wash. - A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school in Monroe. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle Times reported....
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
q13fox.com
Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
q13fox.com
2 Kent tobacco storefronts damaged by cars
KENT, Wash. - Two tobacco businesses in Kent were damaged early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their storefronts. The incident happened at the E-Z Tobacco Plus store on West Meeker Street and the other location was at Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast. The two locations are about...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday
SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
Comments / 0