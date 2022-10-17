ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need

SEATTLE - The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care. The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Free admission tickets will...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality

WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report shots fired near the intersection of E. Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday. Other callers said a man had been shot and a possible gunman was running away.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

MAP: See all the businesses participating in Seattle Restaurant Week

SEATTLE - More than 150 restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week promotion– This year will be a little different for diners though. "Though in the past many restaurants offered deep discounts to diners, SRW has pivoted to better meet the needs...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot through window while inside Rainier Beach home

SEATTLE - A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 9200 block of 60th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Monroe school

MONROE, Wash. - A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school in Monroe. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle Times reported....
MONROE, WA
q13fox.com

Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

2 Kent tobacco storefronts damaged by cars

KENT, Wash. - Two tobacco businesses in Kent were damaged early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their storefronts. The incident happened at the E-Z Tobacco Plus store on West Meeker Street and the other location was at Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast. The two locations are about...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday

SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
SEATTLE, WA

