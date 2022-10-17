ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Rolling Stone

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Reflect on ‘Where We Started’ in Ethereal Video

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett dive into the dreamy minds of their young artist selves in the new video for “Where We Started,” out Tuesday. The Patrick Tracy-directed video captures the two musicians — Rhett in a denim jacket, Perry in a flowy dress and corset — as they sing to each other from separate ethereal rooms and reminisce about their teenage dreams.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
12tomatoes.com

Tour Loretta Lynn’s Childhood Home

Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. She will forever be remembered for her iconic and charged songs, like “Fist City”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, and “Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”. But, one of her most famous songs, which was also a book and a movie, was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. This song tells of her humble upbringing in a cabin during the Great Depression, with her father’s meager wages from coal mining barely seeing the family through.
