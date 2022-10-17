Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Reflect on ‘Where We Started’ in Ethereal Video
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett dive into the dreamy minds of their young artist selves in the new video for “Where We Started,” out Tuesday. The Patrick Tracy-directed video captures the two musicians — Rhett in a denim jacket, Perry in a flowy dress and corset — as they sing to each other from separate ethereal rooms and reminisce about their teenage dreams.
Elle King Plans First Full Country Project, ‘Come Get Your Wife’
After some recent high-profile collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, Elle King is stepping more fully into the country format with the release of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife. Due out on Jan. 27, 2023, the project's title is inspired by something a stranger once...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony
There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Garth Brooks & Lorrie Morgan Deliver Emotional Tributes To Keith Whitley
Lorrie Morgan knew from the minute she heard Keith Whitley's voice on the radio that she was in love with him. Now, she got to see her late husband inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Jerry Lee Lewis Pens Heartfelt Letter As He's Inducted Into The Country HoF
Jerry Lee Lewis delivered a heartfelt note as he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday evening (October 16), though the music legend was unable to attend the Medallion Ceremony in person due to health reasons. Lewis, 87, was one of three inductees in the 2022...
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Engaged to Singer Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Split
An achy breaky heart no more. Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose are engaged just six months after the country singer and his estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, announced their split and divorce after more than 28 years of marriage. “Happy Autumn,” Billy, 61, and the “New Day” singer captioned a...
WATCH: Luke Bryan Does a Hilarious Impersonation of His Mother’s ‘Smoker’s Cough’
Luke Bryan is having some fun again at his own mother’s expense but they seem to love one another so it’s going to be OK. Well, this time, Bryan decided to do a pretty solid impression of LeClaire Bryan, his mom. In this video that a fan nabs off of wife Caroline Bryan’s Instagram Stories, we see Luke hamming it up.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Tour Loretta Lynn’s Childhood Home
Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. She will forever be remembered for her iconic and charged songs, like “Fist City”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, and “Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”. But, one of her most famous songs, which was also a book and a movie, was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. This song tells of her humble upbringing in a cabin during the Great Depression, with her father’s meager wages from coal mining barely seeing the family through.
Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies
Carrie Underwood is leaving her husband and two sons at home for most of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Her oldest boy Isiah is in school now, so if he traveled with her, he'd miss a lot at home. Talking to Today, the singer says Isaiah now understands that what...
