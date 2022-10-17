Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Greenland Place and Crest Hill Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Greenland Place and Crest Hill Avenue in Roselawn. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Man arrested after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon after a short SWAT standoff outside a South Fairmount apartment building. The situation began sometime after 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself in a building off Queen City Avenue. . It was not a hostage situation, according to...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police responding to reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an assault with injuries in Westwood, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in at 6:44 for an assault on the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue. This is a...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
WLWT 5
Attorney: Cincinnati woman charged in son's co-sleeping death is pregnant with twins
An Avondale woman has pleaded not guilty after a grand jury charged her with manslaughter after two of her babies died from co-sleeping. Brooke Hunter, 23, made her first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors decided to charge Hunter after her 6-week-old son died in June. Now, her attorney says she's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WCPO
'He was all about the kids': Youth football coach killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a youth football coach in College Hill after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said 37-year-old Jermaine Knox was shot in the 1700 block of Larch Ave near the College Hill Rec Center just before 8 p.m. When officers responded, they pronounced Knox dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
BCSO: 14-year-old arrested after threatening to kill teacher at NKY high school
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old vaguely threatened a school shooting, bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill his teacher.
Comments / 0