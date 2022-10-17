ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after SWAT situation in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon after a short SWAT standoff outside a South Fairmount apartment building. The situation began sometime after 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself in a building off Queen City Avenue. It was not a hostage situation, according to police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Larch Ave.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Road and Markbreit Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WCPO

'He was all about the kids': Youth football coach killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a youth football coach in College Hill after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said 37-year-old Jermaine Knox was shot in the 1700 block of Larch Ave near the College Hill Rec Center just before 8 p.m. When officers responded, they pronounced Knox dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH

