The Post Register is the essential provider of local news and advertising with a combined online and print audience of more than 60,000. The Post Register traces its roots to the Idaho Register, which was founded in Blackfoot in 1880. The Post Company began its history in Idaho Falls in 1925, when J. Robb Brady purchased The Daily Post after moving to Idaho from Kansas, where he had published newspapers in Galena and Salina. He previously co-founded the Tulsa World. In 1931 The Daily Post merged with the Times-Register, which had begun as the Idaho Register 51 years earlier, to become the Post Register. In 1959 the company moved its newspaper offices from downtown Idaho Falls to its present location on North Yellowstone Highway. The Post Register posted its first online pages in 1995. Today, it offers a complete online edition that contains all of the content from its print edition, plus breaking local, national and world news. The Post Register covers an area that stretches from the Salmon River area, east into Montana, into western Wyoming including Jackson and south to Blackfoot. In 2015, the Post Register was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, a family-owned community newspaper company based in Minneapolis, Minn. Adams Publishing Group is the largest media company in the Gem State with three daily and nine non-daily newspapers across southern Idaho. It has media-related businesses in 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Post Register has won significant state, regional and national awards for excellence in journalism, advertising, circulation, promotion and online news. The Post Register is based in Idaho Falls, Idaho's fourth largest city, with a population of approximately 61,000, and serves a 10-county region with a population of approximately 270,000.