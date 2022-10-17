Read full article on original website
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Factors Linked to Self-Care Behavior ID'd for CKD Patients
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), promoting adequate self-care necessitates identification of each patient's barriers and needs based on individual characteristics including age, cohabitation, and employment status, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in PLOS ONE. Jung-Won Ahn, Ph.D., from...
