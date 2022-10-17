ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Factors Linked to Self-Care Behavior ID'd for CKD Patients

THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), promoting adequate self-care necessitates identification of each patient's barriers and needs based on individual characteristics including age, cohabitation, and employment status, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in PLOS ONE. Jung-Won Ahn, Ph.D., from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy