Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Quickly Making His Exit on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown this past week and went on to cut an emotional promo before he was interrupted by a masked man believed to be called “Uncle Howdy.”. Whilst the WWE Universe watched the video on the titantron, Bray Wyatt seemingly didn’t stick around...
WWE NXT Results, Oct 18: Multiple Main Roster Stars Return, Austin Theory Teases Cash-In
Roxanne Perez blocked the Riptide while Rhea Ripley blocked Pop Rocks. A distraction from Dominik on the apron allowed Ripley to hit a headbutt and Riptide for the pin to win. Backstage: Cameron Grimes said that he needn’t worry about The Schism for The Good Brothers being in his corner. Grimes pulled out a stash of money to motivate Gallows & Anderson who noted that they’re all about the dough.
Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Additional Appearances on WWE NXT
Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise return on this week’s episode of NXT. Though the episode featured several SmackDown and Raw Superstars, most of them were announced. Nakamura’s appearance was unannounced but, according to a report from PWInsider, it’s the start of a series of appearances on the brand.
Shotzi Returns to NXT, Set to Co-Host Halloween Havoc With “Super Diva” Quincy Elliot
WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi made a surprise return to NXT this week and announced that she would be the host of the upcoming Halloween Havoc event this Saturday. Shotzi hosted the original revival of Halloween Havoc back in 2020. While she hosted the show on her own then, she will have a co-host this time in the form of the “Super Diva” Quincy Elliot.
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Surprise Return to NXT
While several Raw and SmackDown superstars were advertised for this week’s NXT, another SmackDown superstar also made a surprise return – former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura appeared as the “mystery opponent” against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo of the D’Angelo Family. Nakamura was brought in by the injured Don...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Trevor Murdoch Reveals How He Once Saved Randy Orton’s Life From an Angry Fan
Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch is currently plying his trade in NWA, but the former Tag Team Champion was recently able to reveal a harrowing story about how he was forced to save Randy Orton’s life. Murdoch spoke to NBC Sports Boston where he revealed that he was out...
Road Dogg Reveals That Billy Gunn Was Open to Being Part of DX’s Recent WWE Reunion
D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years by reuniting on Monday Night Raw. The WWE Universe was initially upset that Billy Gunn wasn’t part of the show, since he is currently signed to AEW. Road Dogg has since voiced his opinion on the matter on his Oh You Didn’t Know...
Eddie Kingston & Santana Almost Got Physical Backstage Over Ortiz Fallout
It was earlier reported that Santana and Ortiz were no longer on good terms in AEW. Now, during a new K100 episode, Konnan revealed Eddie Kingston’s involvement in the duo falling out due to personal differences. “It breaks my heart because I spent a lot of time with them...
AEW Dynamite Results, Oct 18: Chris Jericho Retains, Title Match Added to Full Gear, Hangman Page Injured
Chuck Taylor hit a Strong Zero on Penta for a two-count as Rey Fenix made the save. Fenix took the timekeeper’s hammer away from PAC as Orange Cassidy clocked The Bastard with an Orange Punch. Fenix rocked Best Friends with a double-rolling thunder cutter and planted Trent with the Thunder Driver for the pin to win and retain.
Kenta to Wrestle in First NJPW Tamashii Show
NJPW has announced that Kenta will go up against Andrew Villalobos at their first Tamashii show on November 11th. “In 2020, KENTA wrestled in the first ever match on NJPW STRONG, against an LA Dojo representative in Karl Fredericks. Now, November 2022 sees him break new ground for TAMASHII as well, against a New Zealand Dojo member in Villalobos,” reads the statement.
Hangman Adam Page Updates His Health Status After Suffering Concussion on AEW Dynamite
The AEW World Championship match on this week’s episode of Dynamite ended in a scary spot where Hangman Adam Page suffered a concussion. The match was ended by referee stoppage, and Page was taken to a hospital. AEW released a statement confirming that Page had been concussed during the...
