Arizona State

Arizona governor's race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won't debate and a Republican eager to take the stage

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Lucky Phelps
2d ago

it contrasts exactly the opposite in Ga where the republican refused to appear in a scheduled second debate. the Dem was there.

Curtis Webb
1d ago

I don't live in Arizona but I have relatives that live in Arizona but refusing to debate the Republican endorsed by you know who that's what you need to do don't shy away from it just because you don't believe in her views it's only hurting you go sit down at the table and bring up the facts that way it'll let the people know where you stand don't back down from no debate that look other people think you're weak and you don't know what you're talking about like I said I don't live in Arizona but I have relatives that live in Arizona I know they know who's who and who is it so that being said I'm out

Daniel Collins
1d ago

They refuse to debate even most of time the narrator is a Democrat and help them by not asking them the hard questions

Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped By GOP Primary Opponent In Op-Ed

A former GOP primary challenger to far-right U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado took the bold move this week of endorsing her Democratic rival in the 2022 election. In an op-ed Wednesday for the Montrose Daily Press, Republican state Sen. Don Coram painted Boebert as a liar who “claims credit for things she had absolutely nothing to do with.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio panned for saying voting drop boxes are dangerous because people may blow them up

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come under fire for suggesting voting drop boxes are dangerous because they can be blown up and render the votes ineffective.The Republican lawmaker made the comments in a debate against his midterm rival and House counterpart, Rep Val Demings, in Florida’s senate debate.“That’s a method of voting that doesn’t advantage one group or another. There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. OK, imagine someone decides, ‘Oh there’s a drop box I’m just going to put some explosive in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots...
FLORIDA STATE

