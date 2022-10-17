ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
Washington Examiner

GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election

Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
The Hill

Democratic group unveils 15-state push to turn out Black male voters

A Democratic advocacy group on Monday announced a new initiative in 15 states to push to mobilize Black male voters ahead of November’s midterm elections. In a statement on Monday, the People For the American Way said that its new “Defend the Black Vote” initiative seeks to turn out at least 1 million black male voters and counter right-wing misinformation and attacks on voting rights.
KUOW

A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election

The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
NY1

Here's what's at stake in November's midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections— the first mid-cycle contests of Joe Biden’s presidency — are shaping up to be one for the history books. According to a new analysis from pollster Echelon Insights, an estimated 125.6 million Americans are expected to turn out in November’s midterm contests. Such a figure would shatter the record set in 2018’s midterms, which saw 53.4% of the eligible voting-age population cast their ballots, according to the Census Bureau.
The Hill

GOP leads Democrats among likely voters on generic ballot: poll

Republicans are leading Democrats on the generic ballot among likely voters, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey exclusively shared with The Hill. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released on Monday found that if the election for Congress was held today, 53 percent of respondents polled said they were more likely to vote for a Republican than 47 percent who said the same for a Democrat.

