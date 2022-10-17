Parallel 45 Theatre Receives $22,500 in Matching Grant Funding

The show must go on, and it will for a theatre company in Traverse City thanks to a new grant.

Parallel 45 Theatre just got word of some new grant funding that will help them continue to offer theatre arts and educational opportunities.

The $22,500 grant comes from the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Parallel 45 says the funds will let them offer employment opportunities to more than 60 artists in the summer and run their year-round theatre education program, which serves almost 300 students working to create their own works of art.

“We do a summer theatre festival where we produce, normally, around three full productions. We bring in people from all around the country and the world to come live in northern Michigan and put on these productions,” Interim Executive Director Susan Fisher says.

The grant does require matching dollars, so Parallel 45 says it’s a great opportunity for donations throughout the month of October.

“Especially this time of year when we’re in our slower season, when we’re not doing our big-name productions, it’s really wonderful to be able to know we’ve gotten, been awarded this grant money and be able to work with our community to double it. Which is what we’re working on right now,” Fisher says. “It shows that the work we’re doing really means something to people, and we’re really grateful for that.”

