Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol after missing game vs. Patriots

As he continues to work back to the field for the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Despite missing the beatdown from the New England Patriots, concussions are no joke as Ward continues to take his time to get back to the starting lineup.

Ward has been off to a rocky start to the season after coming off of a top-five year from his cornerback post. He received a massive payday from the Browns this offseason but has been on slippery footing thus far.

With plenty of time to turn it around, Ward must first focus on getting healthy.