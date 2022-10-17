ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol after missing game vs. Patriots

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziQct_0icpKaiE00

As he continues to work back to the field for the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Despite missing the beatdown from the New England Patriots, concussions are no joke as Ward continues to take his time to get back to the starting lineup.

Ward has been off to a rocky start to the season after coming off of a top-five year from his cornerback post. He received a massive payday from the Browns this offseason but has been on slippery footing thus far.

With plenty of time to turn it around, Ward must first focus on getting healthy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad and activated another, bringing this week’s total to 55 players. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make seven players inactive on Sunday. We already know that CB Rashad Fenton will be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

It’s been four years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last faced the New York Giants and just about everything has changed about both teams since that meeting. The Jaguars were coached by Doug Marrone and quarterbacked by Blake Bortles while the Giants had the coach-passer combo of Pat Shurmur and Eli Manning. Since then, both teams hired and fired another head coach, and spent a top 10 draft pick on a new quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule 4 players out vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye, linebacker JoJo Domann and wide receiver Keke Coutee were ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Leonard seemed to make progress back from his concussion and broken nose to the point where he was a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy