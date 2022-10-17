Read full article on original website
James Island residents concerned about proposed townhomes
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed development in a James Island neighborhood has some residents feeling concerned. On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission reviewed a plan to build 16 townhomes along Theresa Drive. The development would be located on about 2.6 acres of land adjacent to the James Island Connector. Some residents […]
Along Orangeburg Road, construction for new builds and associated road work continues
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more new neighborhoods continue to pop up along Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County and will ultimately impact traffic in the area. At the Knighsville Development, Summerville Town Council recently approved a delay for the developer building out the right and left-turn lanes until the 100th house was finished. The developer still expects the lanes to be built before the houses are move-in ready.
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
Beaufort County Council Votes No for Golf Carts on Multi-Use Paths
Beaufort County Council defeated an ordinance 5-5 recently, that would have allowed golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. Earlier this month, the Spanish Moss Trail was removed from the Ordinance in the Natural Resources committee. "My biggest concern is that someone will get killed unless...
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
$8 million needed to fix Lowcountry town’s flooding issues
PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Almost $8 million has been allotted to fix flooding issues in one Lowcountry area. Flooding isn’t just a recent problem in the Lowcountry and especially in Port Royal, but the town’s manager said over the past few months, it’s been different than before.
Community responds to new details on Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line
When the $625 million Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line project is completed in 2028, the 21.5 mile rapid transit line will connect Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties with a separate bus transportation system running from the Summerville area to the downtown area. Two local residents respond to developments in the conversation...
Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to SC collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs
Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
Mayor Van Johnson talks concerns about more homeless people downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson went into more detail Tuesday about why the city decided to clear out the homeless encampment on President St. The mayor says the decision came after he and City Manager Jay Melder toured the area, following a fire there earlier this month. He says they saw lots of […]
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release. […]
Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August
A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South Carolina
If you've been looking for a new convenient place to do your grocery shopping in South Carolina, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in the state. Read on to learn more.
South Carolina emergency officials launch earthquake preparedness website
South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a brand-new tool to help residents prepare for earthquakes.
