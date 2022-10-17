DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more new neighborhoods continue to pop up along Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County and will ultimately impact traffic in the area. At the Knighsville Development, Summerville Town Council recently approved a delay for the developer building out the right and left-turn lanes until the 100th house was finished. The developer still expects the lanes to be built before the houses are move-in ready.

