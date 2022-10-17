ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona governor’s race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won’t debate and a Republican eager to take the stage

By Maeve Reston
 2 days ago
Comments / 67

Steve
2d ago

If you like the way the countries is going, then Hobbs is your gal. She's got a pleasant smile, but behind her back, is a sharp dagger. . . I am praying for Kari Lake to clean house. Kari would easily win....if it was a fair election.

Reply(8)
55
1
20h ago

She won’t debate because she can’t debate. In order to debate, you must have common sense, confidence, knowledge and experience. She is just another democrat.

Reply
17
Sam McKinney
2d ago

So, even if you buy into Hobbs reasoning for not debating Lake (which makes wonder if elected if she would just not talk to any person or group she seemed confrontational,but just say we buy her Lake reason) why did she also refuse to debate her primary appoint, a civilized democrat? To me she's demonstrating she can't think for herself and she has to rely on handlers for responses

Reply
16
CNN

CNN

