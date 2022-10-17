Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
Where in MN Is This Sad Rock Person?
These whimsical public art pieces reside in a local plaza The post Where in MN Is This Sad Rock Person? appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Bar in Minnesota
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
fox9.com
Watershed Spa is Minneapolis' newest spot for some relaxation
Communal bathing has arrived in the Twin Cities. Newly-opened Watershed Spa offers the full ritual-based bathing experience. It starts with a shower and salt scrub, followed by a soak, then a cold plunge there’s also a sauna, spa and meditation room to close out the practice. The founder, Nell Rueckl, planned to bring this experience to Minneapolis after visiting a similar spa in Seattle. Watershed Spa also offers skin care, massage and acupuncture. It’s located in the Switch House in St. Anthony Main.
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis
The Dayton's Project's Winter Maker's Market will open for the 2022 season on Nov. 17. Photo by Mark Evangelist. Minnesota’s iconic Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill will be among the 65 vendors featured at this year’s winter market hosted by The Dayton’s Project. The Winter Maker’s...
mprnews.org
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
Zinger! The 6.5 Times SNL Targeted Minnesota (VIDEOS)
We're just a few days past Saturday Night Live's 47th Anniversary, so it's the perfect time to remember some of the times Minnesota has been mentioned or made fun of on SNL. 6 1/2 Times SNL Mentioned or Made Fun of Minnesota. Fly High Duluth!. A local band, led by...
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
Search is on for Vehicle That Fatally Struck Walker in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the deadly incident around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Logan Ave. North and West Broadway. Responding officers reported finding a male believed to be in his 30’s lying in the street with fatal injuries.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
fox9.com
Demolition begins at store next to Lake Street Kmart
After a long wait, work to open Nicollet Avenue began this week as crews demolished the grocery store next to the Lake Street Kmart in Minneapolis. Drone video shows crews at work at the former store.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
Springsteen’s Dancing In the Dark Video Filmed in St. Paul
Friends Star Courtney Cox Got Her TV Start In St. Paul, Minnesota!. It's a song about how hard it is to write a hit song. Why'd he write it? Because his manager told him to write a hit. And boy did he!. Bruce Springsteen Has Minnesota to Thank for His...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
