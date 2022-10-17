It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most beloved Halloween specials ever, and let's be honest: We could all use some adorable, wholesome distractions for Halloween. The Peanuts special, which originally aired on CBS in 1966 (earning an Emmy nomination) wasn't just famous for its Halloween theme, but also for Snoopy's iconic air-battle with the unseen Red Baron.

3 DAYS AGO