Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Plans for new development on James Island under review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
CHARLESTON, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Offers Two Locations for Residents to Properly Dispose of Prescription Drugs Saturday, October 29

The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD), in partnership with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in the DEA National Rx Take Back program that allows people to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs. Only pills will be accepted--no liquids and no sharps. The event...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by

Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

