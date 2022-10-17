Read full article on original website
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
live5news.com
Plans for new development on James Island under review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Offers Two Locations for Residents to Properly Dispose of Prescription Drugs Saturday, October 29
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD), in partnership with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in the DEA National Rx Take Back program that allows people to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs. Only pills will be accepted--no liquids and no sharps. The event...
wtoc.com
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
seniorresource.com
Boomer’s Guide to Visiting Beaufort, SC & Savannah, GA in Only 5 Days
We just got back from a five-day trip to Beaufort in the South Carolina Lowcountry, and Savannah, Georgia. For those in the Southeast, or anyone passing through, this trip is begging to be taken!. We started in Atlanta and drove down I-75 to Macon and then took I-16 over to...
wtoc.com
Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.
blufftontoday.com
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by
Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
live5news.com
Long-term expansion plan revealed for Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority has revealed long-term plans that will significantly change how the airport will look and operate in the next 20 years. A parking lot next to Charleston International Airport’s terminal will soon be the home of a new concourse officials hope to...
Charleston City Paper
Safe? Bacterial levels generally high at these Charleston creeks, data show
I f you swim or paddleboard in Filbin Creek in North Charleston, Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant or near some creeks on James Island, basic science suggests you might want to reconsider — or be extra careful. For years, levels of bacteria that can make you pretty sick have...
Mayor Van Johnson talks concerns about more homeless people downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson went into more detail Tuesday about why the city decided to clear out the homeless encampment on President St. The mayor says the decision came after he and City Manager Jay Melder toured the area, following a fire there earlier this month. He says they saw lots of […]
Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
wtoc.com
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
