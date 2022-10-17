Read full article on original website
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Dallas Mavericks are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.
Why the Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 Season Opener is More Important Than Ever
After a historic loss to the Mavericks last year in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns have tried to pick up the pieces and regroup. However, this offseason was not the kindest to the Suns who were rocked with rumors, drama and outside noise. It’s safe to say the Suns...
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) visit the Phoenix Suns (0-0) to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. Dallas and Phoenix face off in the first of four regular-season meetings between the...
Things to know about Dallas Mavericks’ season-opener against Phoenix Suns Wednesday night
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas sports fanatics and NBA die-hards the time has come for superstar Luka Doncic to lead the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. Doncic and the Mavs will open things up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. in Arizona. If you aren’t able to make it to the game, don’t worry we’ve got you covered.
Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game.
After a quiet offseason, where do the Memphis Grizzlies stand in a loaded Western Conference?
The element of surprise is gone. Moderate Memphis Grizzlies expectations are no longer. Lengthy regular-season win streaks and Ja Morant highlight dunks won’t be what define this season. Dorothy can click her slippers three times but, as long as that yellow brick road doesn’t lead to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the goal won’t be met.
Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks
The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Phoenix Suns Host Dallas Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns begin their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.
Dallas Mavs vs. Phoenix Suns Season Opener: 4 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns in their regular season opener on Wednesday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Any bidders? Up-for-sale Phoenix Suns pull off impressive 17-point comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks to overcome tumultuous offseason and begin life without disgraced owner Robert Sarver
Devin Booker scored 28 points, Damion Lee made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Lee - who signed with the Suns in the offseason...
Tom Brady compares slog of NFL season to military deployment
Tom Brady has compared the slog of playing in an NFL season to "going away on deployment in the military." Appearing on his "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady was speaking with cohost Jim Gray and NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the mindset top-tier athletes need to adopt to cope with the rigors of professional sport.
NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats
Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
Knicks vs. Grizzlies: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies are one of the more intriguing matchups in the first full slate of the 2022-23 NBA season. New York is looking to turn things around after a disappointing second season under Tom Thibodeau following a playoff appearance in his first season. The Grizzlies...
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot. “You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense,” said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. “I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch.” Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Commanders fan waits weeks for $14,000 raffle-winning check, then it bounces
It's tough being a Washington Commanders fan these days, as not only is the team in last place in the loaded NFC East with a 2-4 record, but owner Dan Snyder is seemingly making headlines on a daily basis for all of the wrong reasons. One fan is having an...
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder denies allegations he hired private investigators to follow other NFL owners
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has denied allegations that he hired private investigators to look into his NFL counterparts, as well as league commissioner Roger Goodell. Last week, ESPN, citing multiple unnamed owners and league and team sources, reported that the Commanders owner "instructed his law firms to hire private...
