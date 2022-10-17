ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks

The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Any bidders? Up-for-sale Phoenix Suns pull off impressive 17-point comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks to overcome tumultuous offseason and begin life without disgraced owner Robert Sarver

Devin Booker scored 28 points, Damion Lee made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Lee - who signed with the Suns in the offseason...
DALLAS, TX
KTBS

Tom Brady compares slog of NFL season to military deployment

Tom Brady has compared the slog of playing in an NFL season to "going away on deployment in the military." Appearing on his "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady was speaking with cohost Jim Gray and NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the mindset top-tier athletes need to adopt to cope with the rigors of professional sport.
Wildcats Today

NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats

Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.  As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
The Associated Press

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot. “You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense,” said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. “I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch.” Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTBS

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder denies allegations he hired private investigators to follow other NFL owners

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has denied allegations that he hired private investigators to look into his NFL counterparts, as well as league commissioner Roger Goodell. Last week, ESPN, citing multiple unnamed owners and league and team sources, reported that the Commanders owner "instructed his law firms to hire private...
WASHINGTON STATE

