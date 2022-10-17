PHOTOS, VIDEO: Special Tribute to Robbie Coltrane Added to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane said he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day' in the years before he died
Robbie Coltrane told the Daily Star he was "in constant pain" after losing the cartilage in his knee due to osteoarthritis.
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
How Much Was ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Worth Upon His Death at Age 72?
"Harry Potter" fans are mourning the loss of beloved actor Robbie Coltrane who passed away today, October 14. The Scottish-born talent played the role of half-man/half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the...
