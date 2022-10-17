ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show

The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Cape Gazette

COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!

This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA

