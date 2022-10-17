Read full article on original website
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Conshohocken Shop Carries Long-Forgotten Candy Classics to Introduce to 2022 Trick-or-Treaters
Looking for something out of the ordinary to dole out on Halloween night? Edwards Freeman Nut Company in Conshohocken has it.Image via iStock. The Halloween candy-dispensing routine has gotten, well, routine: Doorbell rings. Adult opens. Costumed characters (“Oh, another Elsa! How cute!”) hold out sacks. *plop-plop.* “Thank you!” Onward.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022
Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
This New Hope Establishment is One of the Oldest Bars in the United States
The Bucks County establishment is one of the oldest in the whole country.Image via Logan Inn. A hotel and bar in the Bucks County area is one of the oldest in the country, located in an area rich with important American history. Erin Elizabeth wrote about the Bucks County establishment for Restaurant Clicks.
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea
Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
Montco-Adjacent Locale Rumored to Be the Next Location of an Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location in Bensalem will benefit grocery shoppers in northeastern Montgomery County. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new grocer for the Bensalem Patch.
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show
The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
Bristol Business Center Listed as the Best Office Complexes in the Philadelphia Area
A Bucks County business center was recently voted as one of the best in the Philadelphia area, a major achievement for the local area. Todd Romero wrote about the best business spots for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Grundy Commons, located at 925 Canal Street, made the list of 25...
In Addition to Their Popular Drinks, You Can Now Buy Burgers, Fries at this Bucks County Cafe
A popular cafe in Bucks County just announced that they will be offering a variety of new food items to their faithful customers. Pretty Bird Coffee, located at 7 South Main Street in Yardley, has just announced a new joint food stop to be added to their cafe: Pretty Bird Smash Burgers.
COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!
This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
Intravenous Hydration Brand Plunges into Horsham as First Pa. Expansion Site
Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha brand, is making its Pa. debut in Horsham.Image via iStock. Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha-centered brand that supplies intravenous therapies for general health purposes, has chosen Horsham as the location of its first Pa. site.
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
