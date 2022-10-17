University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council

The DELIVER project is creating sustainable biocomposites based on proteins produced by programmable microorganisms in the material. The Carl Zeiss Foundation is funding the "DELIVER - Data-driven Engineering of Sustainable Living Materials" project at the University of Freiburg in its "CZS Wildcard" program. In the project, scientists from the Freiburg Clusters of Excellence CIBSS and MatS will develop sustainable wood-based materials whose properties can be precisely controlled. The materials are based on microorganisms that release proteins and can use them to combine wood waste into biocomposites. The researchers will direct this process using optogenetic methods to obtain materials with controllable properties that will be characterized using various methods. The project will receive nearly 750,000 euros over two years. It is coordinated by Wilfried Weber , a researcher in synthetic biology at the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS - Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg. "We are pleased that we were able to impress with our DELIVER project," says Weber. "This gives us an outstanding opportunity to pursue novel avenues towards sustainable materials."

