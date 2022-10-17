University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council

Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Pioneering research into safeguarding young people beyond the family home revealed in new book by Sussex professor
Pioneering new ways for the social care sector to address shortfalls in adolescent safeguarding beyond their family home have been revealed in a new open access book. The book, titled by Safeguarding Young People Beyond the Family Home: Responding to Extra-Familial Risks and Harms , has been co-written by Michelle Lefevre, Professor of Social Work and Social Care at the University of Sussex and Carlene Firmin, Professor of Sociology at Durham University, with support from researchers Nathalie Huegler (Sussex), and Delphine Peace (Durham), as part of an ongoing four-year collaborative project.
myscience.org
Uncertain Futures team nominated for a Manchester Culture Award
Manchester Law Academic on Team Nominated for Manchester Culture Award. The Uncertain Futures team has been nominated for a Manchester Culture Award 2022 in the category of Protection of Equality and Social Justice. The Manchester Culture Awards - which were launched in 2018 and are organised by Manchester City Council - provide an annual opportunity to recognise and showcase the talent, creativity and culture that makes Manchester so unique. The winners will be announced on November 24 at an awards ceremony in Manchester.
myscience.org
’Drawing Together’ is awarded Norman B. Leventhal City Prize
Winning project supports collaboration between public housing residents in New York City and a local nonprofit offering training for work in the digital economy. "Drawing Together," a social and ecological resilience project in New York City, has been awarded the 2022 Norman B. Leventhal City Prize. The project is a...
myscience.org
Institute of Pathophysiology and Allergy Research named Centre of Excellence for Quantitative Digital Microscopy
MedUni Vienna’s Institute of Pathophysiology and Allergy Research has been named a Centre of Excellence for Quantitative Digital Microscopy. The research facility at MedUni Vienna’s Centre for Pathophysiology, Infectiology and Immunology has thus been recognised by the manufacturer TissueGnostics as a global leader in the use of this technology, known as the TissueFAXS platform.
myscience.org
Promoting training and research in logistics
The University of Barcelona has launched two initiatives to promote training and research in logistics, a strategic sector for the Catalan economy. Also, the Institute for Lifelong Learning (IL3) of the UB has signed an agreement with Sant Boi de Llobregat City Council and the company Prologis. Moreover, the UB Chair of Logistics and Customs Management has been presented, in collaboration with the company ICIL.
myscience.org
Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung supports research project on wood-based materials at the University of Freiburg
The DELIVER project is creating sustainable biocomposites based on proteins produced by programmable microorganisms in the material. The Carl Zeiss Foundation is funding the "DELIVER - Data-driven Engineering of Sustainable Living Materials" project at the University of Freiburg in its "CZS Wildcard" program. In the project, scientists from the Freiburg Clusters of Excellence CIBSS and MatS will develop sustainable wood-based materials whose properties can be precisely controlled. The materials are based on microorganisms that release proteins and can use them to combine wood waste into biocomposites. The researchers will direct this process using optogenetic methods to obtain materials with controllable properties that will be characterized using various methods. The project will receive nearly 750,000 euros over two years. It is coordinated by Wilfried Weber , a researcher in synthetic biology at the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS - Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg. "We are pleased that we were able to impress with our DELIVER project," says Weber. "This gives us an outstanding opportunity to pursue novel avenues towards sustainable materials."
myscience.org
Six from MIT named American Physical Society Fellows for 2022
APS honors Anna Frebel, Liang Fu, Nuh Gedik, Or Hen, Nuno Loureiro, and Jesse Thaler for research, applications, teaching, and leadership. Six members of the MIT community have been elected fellows of the American Physical Society for 2021. The APS Fellowship Program was created in 1921 for those in the physics community to recognize peers who have contributed to advances in physics through original research, innovative applications, teaching, and leadership. According to the APS, each year no more than one-half of 1 percent of the APS membership, excluding student members, are recognized by their peers for election to the status of fellow.
myscience.org
Monash AI expert honoured by Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering
Monash University’s leading artificial intelligence researcher and Faculty of Information Technology Dean Professor Ann Nicholson has been elected as a fellow of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE). ATSE is an independent body of almost 900 eminent Australian scientists and engineers committed to excellence in engineering, technology...
myscience.org
Podcast: Smashing atoms at the LHC, becoming a medic, and finding Arctic bees
In this edition: We discover the latest science at the Large Hadron Collider, meet a medical student, and help the BBC find bees in Lapland. Play the complete podcast (above) You can catch the podcast on all your favourite platforms. Just click on any of the icons below. View embedded...
myscience.org
Offshore carbon storage deployment and research needs to scale up for UK to deliver net zero pledge, says report
The UK will need to step up research and deployment of new offshore carbon storage wells if it is to achieve the capacity required to deliver its net zero emissions plans, a new report says. Geological carbon storage will be an essential part of our long-term energy transition, both in...
myscience.org
Spotlight on... Nick Tyler
This week we meet Professor Nick Tyler, Chadwick Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of PEARL. Find out more about his involvement with PEARL and how Nick aims to break down disciplinary barriers to gain a fuller understanding of the world around us. What is your role and what does...
myscience.org
Anja Spang appointed Professor by special appointment of Symbioses in Evolution
Dr. Anja Spang has been named Professor by special appointment of Symbioses in Evolution at the Faculty of Science at the University of Amsterdam (UvA). The chair was established on behalf of NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, one of the nine institutes of NWO-I. Anja Spang is interested...
myscience.org
University of Tübingen and Boehringer Ingelheim Join Forces to Lead AI and Data Science R&D for New Medical Breakthroughs
University of Tübingen, a leading member of Cyber Valley , Europe’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) research consortium and Boehringer Ingelheim launch an AI and data science fellowship program for top talents from around the world. Three to five fellowships will be awarded per year for up to three years with a target of nine to fifteen fellows in the program after five years.
myscience.org
Greater acknowledgement needed of Black Scottish history, say authors
A Cardiff University academic says more needs to be done to recognise and archive the history of Black people’s lives, work, and creativity in Scotland. Dr Francesca Sobande has worked with layla-roxanne hill to document Black people’s experiences and histories for their book, Black Oot Here: Black Lives in Scotland.
myscience.org
Leading research at the UB
A total of 166 members of the research staff of the UB are listed in the 2% of the world’s most influential scientists, since they are the most cited ones in their respective disciplines, according to the new update of the database published by the editorial Elsevier, known as the Stanford ranking. The UB is the Spanish university with the highest figures of researchers in this group of leading scientists. You can check here the members of the University of Barcelona who have been listed in the Stanford ranking.
myscience.org
Reprogrammable materials selectively self-assemble
Researchers created a method for magnetically programming materials to make cubes that are very picky about what they connect with, enabling more-scalable self-assembly. While automated manufacturing is ubiquitous today, it was once a nascent field birthed by inventors such as Oliver Evans, who is credited with creating the first fully automated industrial process, in flour mill he built and gradually automated in the late 1700s. The processes for creating automated structures or machines are still very top-down, requiring humans, factories, or robots to do the assembling and making.
myscience.org
Devolution a ’necessary step’ towards a better Welsh criminal justice system, academics argue
The pathologies of the Welsh criminal justice system can only be properly addressed by devolving powers to Wales, academics from Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre conclude. In their new book, The Welsh Criminal Justice System, Dr Robert Jones and Professor Richard Wyn Jones draw upon interview evidence, existing academic...
myscience.org
Greater gender balance across industries key to closing pay gap
WGEA Gender Equity Insights series released today by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) and the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has found Australia’s gender pay gap could narrow by a third if a more balanced gender concentration was achieved across all industries and occupations. Drawing on new WGEA...
myscience.org
Antonio Lazcano will explain the updates on cellular evolution next Monday in the Burjassot Campus
Professor Antonio Lazcano will explain the updates on cellular evolution next Monday in the Burjassot Campus. Antonio Lazcano, professor and researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), will speak on nuclear evolution next Monday, October 24, in the Charles Darwin room of the Burjassot Campus of the University of Valencia (UV), at 12 noon. The lecture is organised by the Faculty of Biological Sciences, the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio) and the Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit of the UV and it’s open to the public.
myscience.org
Adult incontinence products cause more waste than baby nappies
Joint research has found adult incontinence products are a far bigger waste problem than baby nappies, and with an ageing population, the situation will get worse in the next decade. A study involving The University of Queensland and Southern Cross University has found waste from adult incontinence products will outnumber...
Comments / 0