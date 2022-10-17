Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison

The Flash actor Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont on Monday morning. Miller faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on both charges of burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny, Variety reports .

The performer—who uses they/them pronouns, though friends of Miller’s say they don’t use them in private —appeared remotely in Bennington Superior Court with their lawyer to face the charges. Miller is accused of breaking into a residence in Stamford, Vt. On May 1. Vermont State Police discovered several bottles of alcohol were missing during their investigation. Though the homeowners were not present, witness statements and surveillance footage were enough for police to charge Miller with felony burglary.

The lesser of the charges is the petit larceny, as the stolen items were worth less than $900 in total, for which Miller could face a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The felony burglary charge puts Miller in the hot seat, however, carrying a maximum of 25 years in prison, though such an outcome is highly theoretical. Miller has agreed not to have any type of contact with the homeowner or return to the residence.

“Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants. Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” said Miller’s attorney, Lisa B. Shelkrot.

Though this may be the most prominent case on Miller’s list of recent alleged crimes, they have supplied a laundry list of controversies and legal issues of late. The actor was first arrested in Hawaii twice during a one-month period, initially for disorderly conduct and then for second-degree assault just a few weeks later.

They pled no contest to the assault charge and paid a $500 fine plus $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was then dismissed. Miller also stands accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

In August, Miller apologized for past erratic behavior, citing an “intense crisis” for which Miller said they were seeking mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller previously said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

As it stands, Miller is still set to appear in their solo movie, The Flash , after numerous delays. The film is to be released on June 23, 2023.

