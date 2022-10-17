Read full article on original website
Science, technology and innovation is not addressing world’s most urgent problems - major new study
Global science research serves the needs of the Global North, and is driven by the values and interests of a small number of companies, governments and funding bodies, finds a major new international study published today. As such, the authors find, science, technology and innovation research is not focused on the world’s most pressing problems including taking climate action, addressing complex underlying social issues, tackling hunger and promoting good health and wellbeing.
Promoting training and research in logistics
The University of Barcelona has launched two initiatives to promote training and research in logistics, a strategic sector for the Catalan economy. Also, the Institute for Lifelong Learning (IL3) of the UB has signed an agreement with Sant Boi de Llobregat City Council and the company Prologis. Moreover, the UB Chair of Logistics and Customs Management has been presented, in collaboration with the company ICIL.
How Does Science Communication Work?
Interview with Ionica Smeets, Nature Marsilius Visiting Professor for Science Communication in the 2022 summer semester. There is no patent recipe for good science communication, says Ionica Smeets. She has a professorship at Leiden University (Netherlands) where she heads the research group on Science Communication and Society. Good science communication starts with the willingness to take responsibility - for your own research and for the impact it has in society. In the interview, Prof. Smeets explains why that is so important.
Greater gender balance across industries key to closing pay gap
WGEA Gender Equity Insights series released today by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) and the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has found Australia’s gender pay gap could narrow by a third if a more balanced gender concentration was achieved across all industries and occupations. Drawing on new WGEA...
Podcast: Smashing atoms at the LHC, becoming a medic, and finding Arctic bees
In this edition: We discover the latest science at the Large Hadron Collider, meet a medical student, and help the BBC find bees in Lapland. Play the complete podcast (above) You can catch the podcast on all your favourite platforms. Just click on any of the icons below. View embedded...
Researchers join new £2 million UK consortium to tackle monkeypox outbreak
Cambridge is among 12 institutions across the UK that will be working together to tackle the monkeypox outbreak, developing better diagnostic tests, identifying potential therapies and studying vaccine effectiveness and the virus- spread. Few would have predicted that monkeypox virus would be causing a global epidemic in 2022. The consortium...
Interview with Pablo Jensen, Ecological Transition Project manager
Pablo Jensen was appointed to his new position as of September 1, 2022, for a term of 18 months. Director of research at the CNRS, originally a physicist specializing in nano-sciences, he listened to his curiosity and turned to other disciplines, moving from physics to social sciences: transport economics, complex systems and then to ecological issues, making full use of both his scientific spirit and personal commitment. We were pleased to interview this open-minded and dedicated gentleman.
Renewable cellulose-based fillers
The substitution of petrochemical materials with those obtained from renewable raw materials is an important step towards increasing sustainability. In just two years of intensive and open collaboration between Empa and the Datwyler Schweiz AG as part of an Innosuisse project, a process was successfully developed that brought together the worlds of cellulose and rubbers.
Pioneering research into safeguarding young people beyond the family home revealed in new book by Sussex professor
Pioneering new ways for the social care sector to address shortfalls in adolescent safeguarding beyond their family home have been revealed in a new open access book. The book, titled by Safeguarding Young People Beyond the Family Home: Responding to Extra-Familial Risks and Harms , has been co-written by Michelle Lefevre, Professor of Social Work and Social Care at the University of Sussex and Carlene Firmin, Professor of Sociology at Durham University, with support from researchers Nathalie Huegler (Sussex), and Delphine Peace (Durham), as part of an ongoing four-year collaborative project.
A matter of courage
You’d never guess it, sitting across from the thoughtful-looking woman who has just been appointed dean of the School of Business and Economics. But still waters run deep: Mariëlle Heijltjes is also a flying trapeze artist. And one who doesn’t shy away from a pelican, straddle whip, backend hocks off or layout. "Well, there’s always a safety net," she grins.
Offshore carbon storage deployment and research needs to scale up for UK to deliver net zero pledge, says report
The UK will need to step up research and deployment of new offshore carbon storage wells if it is to achieve the capacity required to deliver its net zero emissions plans, a new report says. Geological carbon storage will be an essential part of our long-term energy transition, both in...
Uncertain Futures team nominated for a Manchester Culture Award
Manchester Law Academic on Team Nominated for Manchester Culture Award. The Uncertain Futures team has been nominated for a Manchester Culture Award 2022 in the category of Protection of Equality and Social Justice. The Manchester Culture Awards - which were launched in 2018 and are organised by Manchester City Council - provide an annual opportunity to recognise and showcase the talent, creativity and culture that makes Manchester so unique. The winners will be announced on November 24 at an awards ceremony in Manchester.
Institute of Pathophysiology and Allergy Research named Centre of Excellence for Quantitative Digital Microscopy
MedUni Vienna’s Institute of Pathophysiology and Allergy Research has been named a Centre of Excellence for Quantitative Digital Microscopy. The research facility at MedUni Vienna’s Centre for Pathophysiology, Infectiology and Immunology has thus been recognised by the manufacturer TissueGnostics as a global leader in the use of this technology, known as the TissueFAXS platform.
Reprogrammable materials selectively self-assemble
Researchers created a method for magnetically programming materials to make cubes that are very picky about what they connect with, enabling more-scalable self-assembly. While automated manufacturing is ubiquitous today, it was once a nascent field birthed by inventors such as Oliver Evans, who is credited with creating the first fully automated industrial process, in flour mill he built and gradually automated in the late 1700s. The processes for creating automated structures or machines are still very top-down, requiring humans, factories, or robots to do the assembling and making.
Systemic gender barriers mean going it alone may not be the answer for all new women entrepreneurs in Canada
Gender-equal ownership can help women overcome the systemic barriers their new businesses face. A new study reveals that inexperienced entrepreneurial women in Canada still see more success when partnering with experienced men than when partnering with experienced women or going it alone. That is the key finding from research coming...
Monash AI expert honoured by Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering
Monash University’s leading artificial intelligence researcher and Faculty of Information Technology Dean Professor Ann Nicholson has been elected as a fellow of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE). ATSE is an independent body of almost 900 eminent Australian scientists and engineers committed to excellence in engineering, technology...
How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
Data can be encoded as DNA but are difficult to process thereafter. A new method enables operations to be performed on DNA-encoded data directly, without having to first translate them into their electronic equivalent. DNA can be used to reliably store a vast amount of digital data. However, retrieval or...
UK policing: psychological damage among officers heightened by bad working conditions
Nationwide study of over 12,000 officers suggests rates of trauma-induced disorder Complex PTSD are exacerbated by factors such as too little time and support, and lack of say over working hours. The debilitating psychological misery often caused by trauma exposure isn-t an inevitable part of the difficult job of policing.
Six from MIT named American Physical Society Fellows for 2022
APS honors Anna Frebel, Liang Fu, Nuh Gedik, Or Hen, Nuno Loureiro, and Jesse Thaler for research, applications, teaching, and leadership. Six members of the MIT community have been elected fellows of the American Physical Society for 2021. The APS Fellowship Program was created in 1921 for those in the physics community to recognize peers who have contributed to advances in physics through original research, innovative applications, teaching, and leadership. According to the APS, each year no more than one-half of 1 percent of the APS membership, excluding student members, are recognized by their peers for election to the status of fellow.
Leading research at the UB
A total of 166 members of the research staff of the UB are listed in the 2% of the world’s most influential scientists, since they are the most cited ones in their respective disciplines, according to the new update of the database published by the editorial Elsevier, known as the Stanford ranking. The UB is the Spanish university with the highest figures of researchers in this group of leading scientists. You can check here the members of the University of Barcelona who have been listed in the Stanford ranking.
